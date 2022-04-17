ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauser, ID

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons....

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
The Paso Robles Press

Terry Clyde Simmons 1934-2022

Reverend Terry Clyde Simmons, 87, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. Terry was born on November 10, 1934, in Paso Robles, California, the son of Malcom and Zella (Wood) Simmons. He married Edena Hall in Templeton, California, in January of 1953. Terry lived in...
EUFAULA, OK
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hauser, ID
State
Texas State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Obituaries
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Retirement#St Theresa S Academy#The Army Reserve#Boise Junior College#Texaco#The Texaco Star#Billings
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Making connections

COEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were friendly,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Be Beary careful

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and stalking.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Professional Firefighters of Idaho endorse Bedke

BOISE — The Professional Firefighters of Idaho (PFFI) have announced a full endorsement of Scott Bedke’s campaign to become the next conservative Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. PFFI President Rob Shoplock said Bedke’s track record of supporting emergency responders is rock solid. “Throughout his time in the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC students show their tech skills

Two North Idaho College students earned gold medals at the Idaho SkillsUSA competition on April 1 at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa. Neil Huber of Rathdrum and Bryce Tellinghusen of Spokane Valley took first place in auto refinishing technology and in collision repair technology, respectively, and have earned their spots in the national SkillsUSA Championships June 20 to 24 in Atlanta, Ga.
NAMPA, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Optional Forms struggle looks dead

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County voters likely won’t get the final say in whether the county’s administrative structure changes, after the Optional Forms of Government Study commission rescinded its original recommendation. Commissioner Bill Brooks said he believes Tuesday’s reversal is politically motivated and part of a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for April, 12 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 627 The City of Hayden, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Hayden Ordinance No. 627, an Ordinance of the City of Hayden, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, providing for change in zoning classification for the lands described in Section 1 of this Ordinance as follows from single family residential to commercial: That the zoning classification for the following described land within the corporate limits of the City of Hayden, County of Kootenai, State of Idaho, generally described as one lot located north of West Prairie Avenue, midway between North Ramsey Road and North Vantage Drive, more commonly known as 1847 W Prairie Avenue in Hayden, Idaho, and more specifically described below, be changed from the current zone designation of Single Family Residential (R1) to Commercial (C), subject to the conditions of a Zoning Development Agreement, to be recorded with the Kootenai County Recorder's Office. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 4, North Ramsey Estates, according to the Plat recorded in Book I of Plats, Page 392, records of Kootenai County, Idaho; Except that portion deeded to Post Falls Highway District, by Deed recorded November 21, 2006 as Instrument No. 2068222000. These lands are subject to a zoning development agreement; providing for amendment of the official zoning map to reflect these changes; providing that all prior zones applicable to the lands described in Section 1 are hereby superseded; providing severability; providing for the publication of this Ordinance by summary; and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 627 is available at Hayden City Hall, 8930 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho 83835 in the office of the City Clerk. Abbi Sanchez, City Clerk CDA LEGAL 8582 AD#526753 APRIL 12, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcoming a wet, cold spring

COEUR d’ALENE — Cold and wet is not the spring forecast anyone wants to hear, but for North Idaho, it’s just what the doctor ordered. “It will likely remove some of the drought status we have in this area,” said Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

April 18 Lt. Governor debate canceled

BOISE – State Rep. Priscilla Giddings has backed out of her statewide debate Monday against House Speaker Scott Bedke in the race between the two this year for Idaho lieutenant governor, saying she didn’t want to answer questions from reporters on a panel because she believed they would be biased. This was reported Friday via a news release issued by the Idaho Press Club.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Romer Brown

A few weeks ago I attended the funeral of a man I barely knew, and had not seen in two years. And yet Romer had deeply touched me. How can this be?. I met Romer Brown at a Gentle Yoga class at the Kroc in the fall of 2018. I had recently moved to CDA from California, and was definitely not feeling “at home.” I felt like a stranger. No familiar faces to be seen anywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Weather rollercoaster a hair-raiser

It’s been another crazy weather pattern across the Inland Northwest. There was no measurable snowfall in March, and it seemed like winter was coming to an end. However, things are very different in April. We’ve been dealing with record snows and much colder than normal temperatures. Wednesday’s morning low...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy