Michael J. Simmons, 83

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 627 The City of Hayden, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Hayden Ordinance No. 627, an Ordinance of the City of Hayden, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, providing for change in zoning classification for the lands described in Section 1 of this Ordinance as follows from single family residential to commercial: That the zoning classification for the following described land within the corporate limits of the City of Hayden, County of Kootenai, State of Idaho, generally described as one lot located north of West Prairie Avenue, midway between North Ramsey Road and North Vantage Drive, more commonly known as 1847 W Prairie Avenue in Hayden, Idaho, and more specifically described below, be changed from the current zone designation of Single Family Residential (R1) to Commercial (C), subject to the conditions of a Zoning Development Agreement, to be recorded with the Kootenai County Recorder's Office. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 4, North Ramsey Estates, according to the Plat recorded in Book I of Plats, Page 392, records of Kootenai County, Idaho; Except that portion deeded to Post Falls Highway District, by Deed recorded November 21, 2006 as Instrument No. 2068222000. These lands are subject to a zoning development agreement; providing for amendment of the official zoning map to reflect these changes; providing that all prior zones applicable to the lands described in Section 1 are hereby superseded; providing severability; providing for the publication of this Ordinance by summary; and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 627 is available at Hayden City Hall, 8930 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho 83835 in the office of the City Clerk. Abbi Sanchez, City Clerk CDA LEGAL 8582 AD#526753 APRIL 12, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO