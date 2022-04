I have seen the Kootenai County Republican Central Committees (KCRCC) primary sample ballot in the Coeur d’Alene Press. I received a copy of the same in the mail today. The KCRCC states that they have “vetted” their chosen candidates and find them to be worthy of your vote. It is concerning to me that the KCRCC chose not to endorse three highly qualified incumbents; Senator Riggs, Representative Amador and Representative Addis. These three Republicans are ethical and have proven conservative voting records. The KCRCC instead chooses to support three others.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO