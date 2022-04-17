ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

VETERANS: A rousing homecoming

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

In April ’65 at Ft. Benning, Ga., a group of young men graduated from Officers’ Candidate School (OCS). More than 200 men started the OCS program with approximately 140 graduating. From Ft. Benning, they branched out to serve their country with the majority going to Vietnam. In the years after the...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The art of intelligence gathering

News reports let us follow the war in Ukraine, showing movements of military vehicles and troops on both sides. But how do commanders know where to maneuver their assets and what are their armies supposed to do?. Upper-level command posts gather intelligence reports from the field and evaluate the information...
MILITARY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CIVILITY: Matter of respect

I’m amused by people who write letters like the one from Sarah Swanby, April 10, puzzling over “lack of civil discourse.” Seriously? Did Jewish people want to be “more civil” with the Nazis in the World War II period? Meaningless chit-chat with one’s enemy is overrated IMO.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Osterhase, Eostre or pysanky – it’s still Easter

With Easter nearly here, American families religious and non-religious alike are preparing to celebrate. In a way, that’s apropos of its blended origins. A minister once told me Easter is the most holy of all Christian holidays — the day Christians celebrate Jesus Christ’s rise to heaven, and a story nearly every American already knows very well. Like other major Christian feast days, church service and a big family meal are part of this tradition.
FESTIVAL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sign of the cross

COEUR d’ALENE — The wooden cross on the stage at Heart of the City Church stands 11 feet, 3 inches tall. It’s 6 feet wide and weighs 180 pounds. Shawn Frear made it from 100-year-old barn wood for Easter services at the church at 772 W. Kathleen Ave.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

WOOD: Behavior unbecoming

As an outsider, I was flabbergasted at Christie Wood’s intolerance toward a member of our community at the City Council meeting on April 5. An artist was volunteering to become a member of our Arts Commission and another woman rose to speak against that appointment due to the explicit sexual nature of her artwork, most definitely NOT family-friendly. The speaker showed examples. That was all!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

What we need is a bigger church

In your Press Easter basket this morning is a celebration. With full-throated joy in the meaning of Jesus’s resurrection, it’s also a matter of celebration that other faiths’ focus extends to the theme of renewal — namely becoming better people. Think of all religions as being...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

