ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The immense power of knowledge

By HARVEY MACKAY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

A giant ship's engine failed, and the vessel's owners consulted one expert after another, but none of them could fix it. They finally brought in an old man who had been repairing ship engines since he was very young. After looking things over, the old man reached into his bag of...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

15 entrepreneurs discuss the right time to pursue innovation

To avoid remaining stagnant in today’s evolving marketplace, an entrepreneur must keep one eye on the pulse of the latest trends and the other on the reasons for going into business in the first place. To stay balanced, the leader should make pursuing innovation a natural part of the company’s course in order to survive.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How Customer Empathy Can Inspire Innovation

Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How the Smartest Entrepreneurs Use Blogs to Grow Their Business

Blogging is one of the oldest forms of communication on the internet, yet is totally misunderstood, misused, and underutilized by businesses. Because of this, it represents an immense opportunity for those who use it properly. To understand what blogging really is, try looking at what a website and what the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rohn
Ryan Erickson

Scrum 101: Capacity Planning

Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Vehicles
Fstoppers

20 Ways to Grow Your Photography Business in 2022: Part 1 of 4

Growing and sustaining a photography business has never been for the faint of heart, but it is possible to do if you have an excellent, multi-faceted plan. I recently collaborated with Lancaster, PA based headshot photographer Richard Waine to compile a list of 20 steps photographers can take to get their phone ringing, and build a business that stands the test of time. These tips will be presented in four installments.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fortune

The leadership gap that’s costing you workers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. New research shows a dangerous disconnect between what leaders think they're conveying and what their employees hear. In the tightest labor market in recent history, employees have...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
hackernoon.com

How to Become a Great Developer in 2022

Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have released the State of DevOps report 2021. The report defines what makes a truly Elite developer in the post COVID-19 world. It uses four software delivery metrics to rank the teams surveyed, as Low, High, High or Elite performing teams. 1. Deployment frequency: how often is new code deployed to production? 2. Lead time for changes: what is the length of time between code committed and production? 3. Time to restore services: in the event of incidents that impair users (e.g outages), how long does it take for your team to resume normal services? 4. Change failure rate: what percentage of deployments to production result in impaired service requiring a hotfix, rollback or patch? It’s of no surprise that the most successful teams are those with the most frequent deployments, shortest lead times, fastest times to restore services, and lowest change failure rates.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

DriveWealth Appoints New Product and Engineering Team Leaders

Brokerage firm DriveWealth LLC on Monday (April 18) appointed Gayathri Rajan as chief product officer (CPO) and Harshal Deo as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s product and engineering teams, according to a company press release. The new hires will help DriveWealth “further its mission to democratize...
BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy