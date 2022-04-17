ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Turkeys & More hatches new nonprofit

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkeys & More plans to come out of the 2022 oven as an official nonprofit organization and already has a board of directors in place. To help vulnerable local families at Thanksgiving, former resident Jim Myers established Turkeys for All, a volunteer committee,...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Making connections

COEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were friendly,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Professional Firefighters of Idaho endorse Bedke

BOISE — The Professional Firefighters of Idaho (PFFI) have announced a full endorsement of Scott Bedke’s campaign to become the next conservative Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. PFFI President Rob Shoplock said Bedke’s track record of supporting emergency responders is rock solid. “Throughout his time in the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Eaglets Are Hatching!

One of two baby eagles at the National Arboretum has begun to slowly emerge from its egg. Once fully hatched, it will be the first eaglet born at the Arboretum since 2018. The eaglet, temporarily labeled “DC8,” is the offspring of Mr. President and LOTUS, a celebrity pair of bald eagles whose unfolding, perhaps scandalous, love story captured Washington’s attention in early 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
Coeur d'Alene Press

Osterhase, Eostre or pysanky – it’s still Easter

With Easter nearly here, American families religious and non-religious alike are preparing to celebrate. In a way, that’s apropos of its blended origins. A minister once told me Easter is the most holy of all Christian holidays — the day Christians celebrate Jesus Christ’s rise to heaven, and a story nearly every American already knows very well. Like other major Christian feast days, church service and a big family meal are part of this tradition.
FESTIVAL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

School and Senior Meals

• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Chicken...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

VETERANS: A rousing homecoming

In April ’65 at Ft. Benning, Ga., a group of young men graduated from Officers’ Candidate School (OCS). More than 200 men started the OCS program with approximately 140 graduating. From Ft. Benning, they branched out to serve their country with the majority going to Vietnam. In the years after the war, these men have spread their OCS spirit across our country — military careers, business, government, medical, education, etc.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Be Beary careful

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and stalking.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Snow Surprise

COEUR d’ALENE — Joseph Molina was bundled up as he walked to North Idaho College Friday morning, with snow on the ground and more falling. As he neared the Edminster Student Union Building, he stopped and smiled. Snow blanketed the ground, cars, benches and trees. “This shouldn’t be...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: Does flushing your toilet protect our lake?

Does flushing your toilet protect our lake? If you live in the city of Coeur d’Alene, you bet it does! In ways that might not be immediately obvious. Wastewater from your house, that is the water that goes down your drain from your shower, washing machine, dishwasher, sinks, and yes, your toilets, eventually ends up at the Coeur d’Alene Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility. It is here where all the solids are removed from the wastewater.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

