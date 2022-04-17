ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, ID

Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy...

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bonnie Jean (McCallum) Masteller, 94

Bonnie Jean McCallum Masteller was taken to heaven March 29, 2022. She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on August 30, 1927. She met Floyd Masteller in study hall at Coeur d’Alene HS. He was doing pranks to impress her. They were married for 66 years. They raised three children, Karen (Art) Cockburn, Rand (Bev) Masteller, and Amy (Arney) Wick in Osburn, ID. She is survived by a brother, Robert McCalllum, her three children, grandchildren Dion Ricketts, Bonni Cockburn, Laura Schiller, Ryan Masteller, Stephanie Dobbins, and Kristen Faris, and eight great-grandchildren.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Athol, ID
Rathdrum, ID
Idaho Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Baker, Peggy L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy L. Baker, 66, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday March 22, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of Agnes M. (Dotson) Smith of Parkersburg and the late Donald L. Smith. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Coeur d'Alene Press

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Tammi Laree Hite, 14

Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard, 61

Brenda Irene Leonard age 61, passed away March 13, 2022, at her home in Spokane. Brenda resided in Spokane for 24 years with her companion and soulmate Joe Bakonyi. She was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Bill and Jeanette Leonard. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill and her sister Julie. Brenda is survived by her mother Jeanette and brother Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
SPOKANE, WA
Ryan
Peggy Lee
Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons. His parents and sister, Roberta (Jackson), precede him in death.
HAUSER, ID
Bryan Martin, 67

Bryan Martin, 67

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life for Bryan Martin. He was born October 15, 1954 in Bowman, North Dakota and died on February 23, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene. Bryan’s celebration will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Professional Firefighters of Idaho endorse Bedke

BOISE — The Professional Firefighters of Idaho (PFFI) have announced a full endorsement of Scott Bedke’s campaign to become the next conservative Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. PFFI President Rob Shoplock said Bedke’s track record of supporting emergency responders is rock solid. “Throughout his time in the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
#Hospice#Charities#Extended Family
Welcoming a wet, cold spring

Welcoming a wet, cold spring

COEUR d’ALENE — Cold and wet is not the spring forecast anyone wants to hear, but for North Idaho, it’s just what the doctor ordered. “It will likely remove some of the drought status we have in this area,” said Peter Youngblood, hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey Office.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Main Street: The bad, good and great news about litter

The bad news ... the litter on I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and the Washington state line is as much of an eyesore as ever. The good news is good people have been volunteering to make a difference with picking it up. The really great news is the Idaho Transportation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Weather rollercoaster a hair-raiser

It’s been another crazy weather pattern across the Inland Northwest. There was no measurable snowfall in March, and it seemed like winter was coming to an end. However, things are very different in April. We’ve been dealing with record snows and much colder than normal temperatures. Wednesday’s morning low...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PROBLEMS: Blame loose borders

I’m a Wisconsinite living in Montana and come to the Athol area quite regularly; I do a lot of shopping in the Hayden, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane areas. So I’ve driven the Highway 95 corridor and surrounding roads for the last 12 years or so. I was quite impressed with the care that all the businesses and private homes have for their lawns, gardens and general landscaping.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

What we need is a bigger church

In your Press Easter basket this morning is a celebration. With full-throated joy in the meaning of Jesus’s resurrection, it’s also a matter of celebration that other faiths’ focus extends to the theme of renewal — namely becoming better people. Think of all religions as being...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

