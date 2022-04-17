ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does the Easter Bunny keep his hair...

cdapress.com

marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
MY 103.5

Sick Of Lame Easter Baskets? Montana Shop Goes Above And Beyond

Just think for a quick minute about what you are putting in Easter baskets this weekend. Is it the same thing over and over. The peeps, the jelly beans, some sort of chocolate-shaped bunny thing? If you are a youngster, that's cool! Kids love candy, especially from the Easter Bunny (wink wink). But maybe this year you should do something with a little more jazz, style, and a little more class. Well hold the line, I have the perfect place for you to go.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Parkland Talk

Parkland Children Celebrate Passover By Making Their Own Matzah

While some are gathering their baskets and awaiting a visit from the Easter bunny, others are preparing for the holiday of Passover. A bit less exciting, but just as meaningful, children in MiraLago met this week to learn about Passover with some hands-on baking. Rabbi Shmuly Gutnick from the Chabad Youth Network Of Florida brought his traveling matzah factory to teach young attendees how to make their own Matzah from start to finish.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Osterhase, Eostre or pysanky – it’s still Easter

With Easter nearly here, American families religious and non-religious alike are preparing to celebrate. In a way, that’s apropos of its blended origins. A minister once told me Easter is the most holy of all Christian holidays — the day Christians celebrate Jesus Christ’s rise to heaven, and a story nearly every American already knows very well. Like other major Christian feast days, church service and a big family meal are part of this tradition.
Eric Sentell

Why Do We Hunt Easter Eggs?

Whether you celebrate Easter at a church or a brunch restaurant, I bet at some point this Sunday, April 17, you will spend a large chunk of time decorating, filling with candy, hiding, and searching for some colorfully painted Easter Eggs.
Distractify

9 Easter Basket Alternatives for Kids (and Adults) of All Ages

Kids discover the harsh truth of the Easter bunny at different ages. But even when they discover it's just an overheated person dressed in an ill-fitting bunny suit, they still deserve an Easter basket. But for older kids or even younger ones if you're tired of the same old traditions, there are Easter basket alternatives to make the season just as fun.
KELOLAND TV

Easter bunny cookies on a stick

Sweet treats and Easter go hand-in-hand. From the chocolate bunnies, to the ever-divisive marshmallow peeps. You can’t celebrate the season without something sweet. Thankfully, our favorite local baker has the perfect thing for your celebration this weekend. Owner and head baker at Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp, stopped by to show us how we can make our own cookies on a stick that are so cute, you may not want to eat them. But you should because they are as tasty as they are cute! After all, who says food can’t be fun?
Beaumont Enterprise

Were you 'Seen' at the French House Easter egg hunt?

The John Jay French House held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, its first in two years due to pandemic cancelations.  Hundreds of families roamed the grounds, visiting with the Easter Bunny for photos, touring the historic homestead and joining in a spring planting craft before the main event got underway for children ages 4 - 11.
Talking With Tami

Happy Easter From Boogy Bear And I

Happy Easter everyone! Easter just doesn’t seem the same nowadays but we tried to make the best of it lol! The weather was pretty decent, the sun poked through the clouds and smiled at us and that made me happy! My daughter made brunch and invited us over, so I made my way over to her place and to see my Boogy Bear! Legend spent his weekend with me and I gifted him with some custom bunny ears and rabbit made by my friend Parker! You guys may remember me talking about her a few times. She was on a competition reality show were she had to wrap uniquely shaped items on a show called, Wrap Star. Well, she has her very own business now creating wonderful wreaths and personalized gifts.
WJLA

Make it a memorable Easter meal with these recipes

7NewsDC — We're heading into one of the biggest holiday weekends and families everywhere are looking forward to a fantastic feast to celebrate Easter and this gorgeous weather! Thomas Squire of Thomas Thyme Catering returned to whip up a meal they'll surely remember. Follow Thomas on Instagram.
