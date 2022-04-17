Tragic loss of Brockton firefighter; West Bridgewater prom: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON — A member of the Brockton Fire Department who died in a motorcycle crash is being remembered as "an incredible person and genuinely loved."

Matthew Flaherty, a Brockton firefighter and Marine veteran, was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in West Bridgewater. Flaherty was "loved and respected by all and will be greatly missed by all members of the Brockton Fire Department," Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

Brockton police lead the way and Brockton firefighters lined up to salute and pay their respect at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home as firefighter Flaherty’s body was brought home to Brockton from Boston.

West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School students had an exciting week. Juniors had their moment in the spotlight at their Grand Prom March, and senior Arianna Georgantas signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Southern New Hampshire University in a ceremony joined by her parents, Peter and Maryanne.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Brockton firefighter Matthew Flaherty is being remembered as "an incredible person and genuinely loved," the kind of person who made everyone "around him smile and laugh." Flaherty, a Marine veteran, was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Monday night, April 11, 2022 on South Main Street in West Bridgewater. “Matt was a 10-year veteran of the Brockton Fire Department, who was loved and respected by all and will be greatly missed by all members of the Brockton Fire Department,” Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said Tuesday.

All dressed up at West Bridgewater Middle-Senior junior Grand Prom March

West Bridgewater juniors had fun with their moment in the spotlight at grand prom march at the West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School junior Grand Prom March was held in the gymnasium.

Pair arrested in Virginia are returned to Brockton, held in fatal shooting

Following the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Boston resident Brima Koroma in Brockton last month, two people — Brendan Fernandes of Brockton and Destiny A. Fontes Silie of Warwick, Rhode Island — were arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court. Fernandes, 33, and Silie, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the shooting and were held.

Stonehill College hosted Coach Ken Day in honor of former softball head coach Ken LeGrice

Family members were on hand for "Coach Ken Day" in honor of beloved former softball head coach Ken LeGrice, who was a longtime Brockton police officer.

Brockton man was sentenced to life without parole but he will soon be free

Thomas Koonce, one of two Brockton men who received the Bay State’s first commutations for murder in a quarter-century, will soon depart prison after 31 years behind bars. The Parole Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to award parole to Koonce, a decision that will allow him to return to the community, with some conditions in place, nearly three decades after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering Mark Santos.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com.