ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Mystery Sonatas/for Rosa review – an enigmatic endurance test

By Sarah Crompton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9AtH_0fBgvcqC00

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker is not a choreographer who believes in making life easy. Her new work is an unbroken 135 minutes of dance. I thought the first 110 minutes were wondrous; I found the rest too much. Dance of this intricate intensity is hard. The dancers get a break, but we, the audience, do not. It becomes exhausting.

I suspect that is part of De Keersmaeker’s point. Mystery Sonatas/for Rosa is not an entertainment as much as a meditation, a contemplation set to the Mystery Sonatas by Heinrich Biber, music for strings and keyboard to accompany the recitation of the rosary. De Keersmaeker follows the 17th-century composer’s structure – moving in groups of five from joy to sorrow to glory – but twists it to her own intent by making the piece a tribute to five Rosas – Bonheur (artist), Luxemburg (revolutionary), Parks (civil rights activist), Vergaelen (a nun who taught De Keersmaeker at school) and Rosa, the 15-year-old climate activist who died in the Belgian floods of 2021. (De Keersmaeker’s company is also called Rosas.)

These women, and the biblical references that underlie the music, are evoked rather than explained. There are constant silent groupings of tension and resistance that recall paintings and scenes from the Bible. Mary Magdalene, Mary and Jesus all seem to be there. A gesture where the dancers raise their arms, fists lightly clenched, made me think of Palm Sunday crowds as well as protestors.

It all looks beautiful. Minna Tiikkainen ’s design carves the space with her own lighting; a great metal loop overhead reflects different colours. At one moment, the dancers lie beneath white beams of light as solid as corrugated iron; at another, the shape of a tomb seems to appear; when (I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden unexpectedly breaks into the soundtrack, the stage is full of glistening red. Between the sections there is a brilliant flash.

Fauve Ryckebusch ’s costumes have a rare sense of texture: net dresses over shorts for both men and women, a little front-only top for Sophia Dinkel, bare chest for Franck Gizycki. Later there’s a red shirt for Mariana Miranda, a dress in the colours of Ukraine for Rafa Galdino, jackets that shine and glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Y1n_0fBgvcqC00
Mariana Miranda in Mystery Sonatas/for Rosa. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

The choreography is apparently structured around the shape of roses. A repeated movement sees the dancers (five initially, joined by two more) walk around like the spoke at the centre of a wheel, with one dancer running away at each turn. In one iteration, the movement is repeated, first turning forwards and then back.

Steps are simple but telling. There is a lot of skipping and jumping and versions of the formal dances in the music. There are group dances, sometimes full of joy, and extended solos full of anguish. Both are built on circular shapes. Lav Crnčević collapses at the end of his agonised turning and is carried into the wings by Jacob Storer; the entire piece ends with Cintia Sebők crouched in engulfing darkness.

By then, it has become an endurance test, but one shot through with moments both of magic and of mystery.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex audiobook review – a spooky psychological mystery

Inspired by the case of the lighthouse keepers who vanished from their posts in the Outer Hebrides in 1900, Emma Stonex’s gripping and evocative novel is at once a locked-room mystery, a horror story and a complex psychological thriller. It opens on New Year’s Eve in 1972 as a relief crew prepares to deliver supplies by boat to The Maiden Rock, a Victorian lighthouse and “stoic bastion of seafarers’ safety” 15 nautical miles off the coast of Land’s End in Cornwall. But on arriving they find the doors are locked from the inside, the clocks have stopped at a quarter to nine and the logbook records a storm that seemingly never happened. Furthermore, the three keepers are nowhere to be found. Could they have been swept out to sea? Did they fake their own deaths? Or are more otherworldly forces at work?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evi#Endurance#Belgian
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Richard Moore obituary

Bike rider who turned to journalism and co-created the Cycling Podcast, an instant hit listened to by millions
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy