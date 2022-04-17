ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Division at a distance: Paul Graham on picturing the Troubles

By Sean O’Hagan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNmHE_0fBgultM00

Paul Graham visited Northern Ireland for the first time in 1984. “I was in my mid-20s and curious,” he says. “I wanted to see for myself what was happening there.” Travelling around the province in a rental car, he was immediately struck by the gentle beauty of the countryside, but also felt “a vague sense of fraughtness and unease” as he passed through villages bedecked with either union jacks or Irish tricolours.

Graham had already made two acclaimed books of quietly observant documentary photography in the early 80s: A1 – The Great North Road, for which he travelled the entire length of the route, and Beyond Caring, which was shot in unemployment offices around the UK. The social landscape of Northern Ireland during the Troubles, though, was a different kind of challenge for a young photographer who, as he now puts it, “wanted to find out what was going on there in my name”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4z3A_0fBgultM00
Graffiti, Ballysillan Estate, Belfast, 1986.

In the countryside, his presence attracted curiosity from local people unused to seeing a stranger with a camera, who seemed to be taking pictures of fields, hills and deserted roads. On the territorial streets of Belfast and Derry, he understandably felt more anxious. “I was an English guy travelling alone and I didn’t have a press pass,” he says. “It was frustrating because I couldn’t just go and hang out in bars as I thought I’d be an object of suspicion. So, apart from meeting a few friends, I spent a lot of time on my own.”

That sense of distance, physical and psychological, informs every image in his classic photo-book, Troubled Land, which is just about to be republished. Comprising determinedly elliptical landscape photographs he made on around a dozen trips to Northern Ireland between 1984 and 1986, it is a study in what might be called detached engagement. The opening image is indicative of his approach: a tall tree taken across an expanse of green field with a mountain in the background. It takes a moment to register the union jack fluttering atop the highest branches. The second seems even more mundane: a view of the border town of Strabane from a vantage point on an overgrown hill above a row of houses. One has to look really closely to pinpoint the gaggle of people passing on a street far below – marchers in a republican parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlxIk_0fBgultM00
Republican Parade, Strabane, 1986.

Ironically, the most well-known image from the book is perhaps the least typical: an elevated view of the loyalist Ballysillan housing estate in Belfast, with the outline of Cave Hill visible in the background beneath glowering rain clouds. In the foreground, the word “BEWARE” is painted in bright orange capitals on a low wall. Here, Graham’s personal sense of “fraughtness and unease” is made palpable, the absence of people imbuing the sprawling landscape with an even more ominous aspect.

The day after we speak, Graham emails me a press photograph he remembers from that time. It shows a bunch of youths in Belfast throwing stones at the army and behind them a line of British press photographers, all of them essentially taking the same picture. “I had that photo pinned to a wall in my studio as a constant reminder of what I did not want to do,” he tells me over the phone from New York, where he has lived since the 1990s. “I had to find a more elliptical approach. Subconsciously, when you work on a project, you find what is necessary and, in this instance, it was to start photographing from a distance and steadily move in closer.”

So understated were the resulting images that, when the book was first published in 1987, a reviewer saw the resulting photographs as a kind of denial of the contested politics of place and identity that so defined Northern Ireland in the public consciousness. They are, in fact, visible throughout, hiding in plain sight. “You have to look closely to work out what is going on and where,” Graham says now. “Essentially, they are conflict photographs masquerading as landscape photographs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjTCZ_0fBgultM00
‘P.R.O.V.O.S.’ (Provisional IRA Graffiti), Newry, 1985.

Back when Troubled Land first appeared in 1986, I remember being jolted by the deep familiarity of Graham’s almost ordinary landscapes: country roads bisecting well-tended fields beneath big, cloud-brushed skies; rainswept red-brick streets and sprawling suburban housing estates; mysterious biblical quotations – “Eternity Where” – painted on handmade wooden signs nailed to roadside trees. His images evoked a profound sense of the place I grew up in, all the more so because they eschewed the usual cliches of reportage: clamorous protests, riots, burning cars and bombed buildings.

Thirty-five years after it was first published, that remains the case, many of his landscapes seeming both of their time and oddly timeless. In Northern Ireland, tribal flags and contesting political posters still proliferate and biblical verses still appear like warnings nailed to trees and posts along country roads. “I had all my preconceptions challenged almost from the moment I arrived there,” says Graham. “Nothing correlated to what I’d read or been told. The calm, distant overview was really the only path I could take.” It resonates still.

Troubled Land by Paul Graham is published this month by Mack (£45)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Photography#Housing Estate#Uk#Irish#Beyond Caring#English
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Richard Moore obituary

Bike rider who turned to journalism and co-created the Cycling Podcast, an instant hit listened to by millions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
GARDENING
The Guardian

The double life of Hatchie: ‘I toured with Kylie, then came home and worked in a cafe’

On the day her latest single, Lights On, was released, Harriette Pilbeam was stacking and racking clothes in a shop in Brisbane. As the song and its slick music video racked up tens of thousands of plays, Pilbeam tweeted a meme about the “weird dichotomy” she has been living – Hatchie, the popular musician, getting by in the pandemic by working casual jobs.
RETAIL
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy