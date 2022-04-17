ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

L’Occitane closes all shops in Russia in U-turn after customers threatened boycott

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q72FE_0fBguCC300

French beauty brand L’Occitane has U-turned on its decision to continue trading in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and will close all shops in the country.

Just two days ago, the cosmetics firm told the BBC it would not close its stores and cease online sales in Russia because it could not “guarantee that our 700 employees in Russia will not face retaliation”.

But on Friday evening, L’Occitane issued a statement confirming its decision to shut Russian operations following approval by its board of directors.

The statement said: “Given the enormous human suffering being caused by escalating military action in Ukraine and to protect our employees worldwide from potential public aggression, we have decided to close our own stores and e-commerce websites in Russia.”

According to the company’s latest annual report, there are 112 L’Occitane stores in Russia. Its sales in the country topped £42 million in the year to 31 March 2021.

The U-turn comes after customers vowed not to shop at L’Occitane when it initially refused to close its stores in Russia.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the beauty firm.

“L’Occitane, I’ve been using your lavender hand cream for YEARS. But I’ll happily switch if you’re really staying in Russia!” one person wrote .

Another said : “I love your products and buy them regularly, but I won’t be purchasing anymore.”

A third added : “Your U-turn comes too late for me. You only did it because you were losing customers left, right and centre – not because it was humane and right thing to do. I’ll never shop with you again.”

Previously, French president Emmanuel Macron said it was up to companies to decide whether they wanted to stay in Russia but added that there was a “reputational risk” if they choose to continue trading there.

According to an analysis by Yale University , more than 750 companies and brands have ceased operations in Russia since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

The firms that have pulled out of the country include fashion brands such as LVMH, which owns Kenzo, Givenchy and Christian Dior, as well as Hermes, Chanel and Gucci.

Beauty retailers that have closed Russian stores include the Estee Lauder Companies, L’Oreal and Sephora.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Beauty Brands#Ukraine#Fashion Brands#L Occitane#French#Russian
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy