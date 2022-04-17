Harry and Meghan enjoy spin in tiny cars as they take on Invictus Games challenge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a mini driving challenge at the Invictus Games on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first watched as competitors drove around an obstacle course in Land Rovers, before Harry hopped into the passenger seat to get the first-hand experience himself.

Meghan was then seen cheering him on from the track before the pair were then taken for a spin in mini Land Rovers.

Harry’s young driver, from Team France, got off to a strong start, while Meghan’s driver, from Team Canada, had a bit of a bumpy beginning.

Sign up for our newsletters .