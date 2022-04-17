Asm. Suzette Valladares on crime in California
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly member Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss crime in California and the request by Republicans in the state legislature for the state to end an early release program for certain inmates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0