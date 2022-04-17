ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

The English alphabet used to be 32 letters long

By Narjas Zatat
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

We can mark the passage of time and the changing nature of a society through the development of our many languages .

The English language is spoken by millions of people across the world, but it wasn't always as uniform as it is today.

There are six letters that have been rendered obsolete.

Here they are:

Eth (ð)

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This was pronounced like the ‘ th ’ sound in this or that.

Wynn (ƿ)

Wynn was put into the alphabet to represent ‘ w ’. Before Wynn, two u characters next to each other were used to. Eventually, the double u became the popular representation of ‘ w ’, like we see today.

Thorn (þ)

Thorn is also a ‘ th ’ sound. However unlike ‘eth’, it is a voiceless pronunciation. The closest we can get to is like ‘th’ in thought or thing.

Ash (æ)

In Old English this used to represent a short vowel, a little like the ‘ a ’ in cat. Ash is still used in Icelandic and Danish, but as a long ‘ i ’ sound, like in fine.

Ethel (œ)

Ethel used to be used to pronounce a letter between two vowels o and e, a little like coil. This was done away with, in favour of the single vowels we use today (a, e, i, o, u).

Yogh (ȝ)

Yogh is the father of the silent ‘ gh ’ in though or daughter. It used to indicate the sound one makes at the back of their throat – a little like the Scottish loch . As the language evolved, Yogh gave way to the gh combination.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Supermarket suggests serving a full English in an Easter egg and people are baffled

Easter is the one weekend where it's socially acceptable to eat chocolate for breakfast. But one supermarket took it to the next level with a bizarre suggestion to combine the sweet treat with a full English.Aldi took to their Twitter account with a wacky Easter breakfast creation: a classic fry up served in an Easter egg chocolate bowl. The supermarket shared an image of the concoction, writing: "Don’t let your beans run off the plate, serve your Easter breakfast in a bowl instead. And with this one, you can eat it once you’re done."Naturally, the suggestion turned the stomachs of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

This optical illusion will reveal what your mental age is

It has been said that optical illusions can give a glimpse into how our brains work, and provide an insight into our personality with respect to what we see in certain images. Well, this image can apparently tell us a lot about ourselves as there are two possible ways it can be perceived and whichever one a person spots first reveals part of their personality.From the picture, people can either see a young girl or spot an old man - and which one we pick out is said to reflect our mental age.So what exactly does this mean?Mental age is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

People are discovering what their crushes look like without masks and they're devastated

Over the course of the last two years, we've pretty much been living in an alternate reality. The deathly threat of Covid-19 caused many of us to retreat back home and conduct our work out of our laptops in our bedrooms. Moreover, the daily use of face masks, which protects us from contracting the virus through our mouth or nose, has been largely enforced throughout the country—with some states being stricter than others. Because of this, for the longest time, our only perception of other people has been looking at the small part of their face not covered by their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Alphabet#English Language#Danish#Scottish#Gh
Indy100

What is today's Wordle answer 301?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.It's hard to fathom what life was like before Wordle took the internet by storm. Now, it's became our five minute morning ritual – and we wouldn't have it any other way. If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means that it's incorrect.To ensure you don't lose your streak and before...
TECHNOLOGY
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cats
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

US and UK Museum Officials Decode the 'Origins' of Unicorn Myth

Unicorns have been the subject of cultural and religious beliefs since antiquity worldwide. Characterized as a white horse with a single horn on its forehead, the legendary creature has been a symbol of divinity, love, and beauty; immortalized from ancient texts all the way to pop culture in modern history.
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Why Did This Artist Lock Lips With Ancient Works of Indigenous Mexican Art?

On the afternoon of March 31, performance artist Pepx Romero strolled into the Museo Nacional de Antropología (MNA) in the heart of Mexico City. He wore a bright yellow jacket and dark sunglasses, reports María Julia Castañeda for El País. Accompanied by three friends, Romero wandered the museum’s halls, which boast an encyclopedic collection of Indigenous Mexican art that spans dozens of cultures and dates back thousands of years.
MUSEUMS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy