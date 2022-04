The City of Brentwood and the state of Tennessee are celebrating this week as it is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens. Recent events surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic have highlighted the work of telecommunications professionals at the Brentwood Police Department and around the country.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO