ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is Kohl’s open today on Easter 2022?

By Christopher Burch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Easter 2022 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17. Kohl’s is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals on clothes, but will you be able...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Everything that is open (and closed) on Easter 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As one of the holiest days in Christianity, Easter is an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate getting through the past two years. The days of drive-through communion and YouTube services are fading, and people are gathering to celebrate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Target#Sur La Table#Chrisburch856
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
107 JAMZ

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXLY

Send us photos of your Easter Sunday celebrations!

It’s Easter Sunday, a national holiday to spend with your family and relax. There’s plenty of great events going on around the Inland Northwest for the special day, so however you choose to celebrate, we hope you enjoy it!. Whether it be an egg hunt, family dinner, or...
CELEBRATIONS
NJ.com

A beloved menu item is coming back to Taco Bell

The beloved Mexican Pizza will be making its long-awaited return to the fast-food chain’s menu. Taco Bell announced it will bring back the Mexican Pizza next month, about 18 months after removing it in an attempt to revamp the menu. Since late 2020, customers have been pushing to get...
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

What is the most popular Easter candy? The divisive answer may surprise you

What the shell? Apparently, America’s favorite Easter candy is the cream-filled egg that people either love, or love to hate. Instacart recently conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Americans with The Harris Poll to get a “peep” at the country’s favorite Easter candies. And it found that Cadbury Creme Eggs — the chocolate eggs filled a yellow and white fondant-like filling that resembles a real egg yolk — were dubbed the most popular Easter confection in 24 states; just under half the country. They were particularly popular in Southern states, out West, as well as in Alaska, Hawaii and parts of New England.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rock 104.1

7 Easter Cocktails To Shake Up Your Easter Sunday

Easter weekend is here. No doubt, you're probably making sure the Easter Bunny knows exactly what candy the kids are hoping to find in their Easter baskets this weekend. I'm going to need you wait a second. Take a minute and breath, okay? The kids are fine, the Easter Bunny will come, and on Sunday, all will be right with the world. Pause from stuffing Easter eggs for the egg hunt really quickly to make sure you have a special treat for yourself planned for this weekend.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped An Epic Deal For Easter

Born out of a college dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has been a staple in the late-night food delivery space since it came into existence in 2003. With more than 100 locations across the country, Insomnia is, as the name suggests, most famous for its freshly baked cookies, which you can get delivered warm out of the oven right to your doorstep every day (and night) from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. The chewy cookies come in a variety of flavors, and Insomnia just dropped two limited-edition fruit flavors for the spring season.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Planet Fitness Easter Hours: Is Planet Fitness closed on Easter Sunday (Updated 2022)

Planet Fitness Easter hours: Is Planet Fitness open on Easter Sunday or will you have to take your workout somewhere else?. Holidays require a few things from us, not the least of which being a loose belt and a big stomach. The dinner table is where holidays are truly made, as you remember that great dessert your Aunt brought or the weird pickle dish your cousin experimented with and made the family try.
FITNESS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy