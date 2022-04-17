ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Six Things You May Not Know about Peeps

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 1 day ago
We are going to go out on a limb and say that pretty much every Easter basket will have some peeps in it this year. USA Today shared six little-known facts about the 60-year-old chicks called Peeps. 1. Peeps were once made by hand and took nearly 30 hours...

Related
NBC Chicago

Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
WUSA9

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
WASHINGTON, DC
FMX 94.5

Easter Is Absolutely One of the Most Confusing Holidays

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that I've been around a minute. I'm fairly well educated and always up on current events. Still, right now, I couldn't tell you how to calculate where Easter falls each year. That's why I thought it necessary to tell you that Easter...
FESTIVAL
My Journal Courier

Photo: Easter mood

A home at West Lafayette Avenue and Sandusky Street boasts Easter decorations ahead of Easter weekend. Colorful eggs hang from the trees, Easter baskets line the front fence and a bible passage recalls the religious nature of the holiday.
CELEBRATIONS
LivingCheap

How to make bunny ears at home for Easter fun

Spring is all about colors and creativity. A time to start new projects or just enjoy time around the table with the family having fun. If the kids (or adults) are bored, turn on the printer, grab some crayons and celebrate the season with a few at-home low-cost Easter craft projects.
LIFESTYLE
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

