The Toyota RAV4 offers lots of cabin space, an expansive cargo hold, and an easy-to-drive nature that should appeal to many compact-SUV shoppers. Granted, this is ultimately not the quickest or most agile small SUV on the planet, but the RAV4’s well-rounded character and high feature content means it’s a crowd pleaser. When it comes to value and safety, the RAV4 is a very tough act to follow. But if you’re after driving excitement, well, rivals like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are more playful and just as practical.

