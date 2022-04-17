ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Assault/Abuse

By Allen Allen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Effingham man made an appearance in Effingham County Court this week after being charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse....

#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#Effingham County Court
