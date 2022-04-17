ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, and Western Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulation into Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Water inundates some lowland and agricultural land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall through this afternoon. Rainfall will produce a rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Monticello 22.0 22.3 Wed 8 am CDT 22.2 22.8 21.7
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lawrence TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF MOULTON AND TOWN CREEK.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern portions of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central and south central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Simpson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIMPSON AND NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 136 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrisville to Wanilla, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mendenhall, Pinola, Union, Oma, Shivers, Sontag, Wanilla and New Hebron. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Kanawha, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Kanawha; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Upshur Strong showers will impact portions of Calhoun, Kanawha, northwestern Upshur, eastern Roane, northwestern Webster, Nicholas, Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, northeastern Raleigh, Clay, Fayette and northeastern Boone Counties through 200 AM EDT At 1254 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of showers over Glen, or near Clay, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph and sleet. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Beckley, Weston, Summersville, Fayetteville, Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Mount Hope, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and East Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 5 and 102. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 99. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 46 and 95. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 124 and 130. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV

Community Policy