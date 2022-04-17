Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Kanawha; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Upshur Strong showers will impact portions of Calhoun, Kanawha, northwestern Upshur, eastern Roane, northwestern Webster, Nicholas, Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, northeastern Raleigh, Clay, Fayette and northeastern Boone Counties through 200 AM EDT At 1254 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of showers over Glen, or near Clay, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph and sleet. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Beckley, Weston, Summersville, Fayetteville, Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Mount Hope, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and East Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 5 and 102. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 99. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 46 and 95. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 124 and 130. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0