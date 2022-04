Steve from Aurora writes , “What’s driving you crazy? Hi Jayson, I have noticed that on the highways, particularly I-225, crashed and/or abandoned vehicles are often left for days without being towed. It seems to me that this is a safety issue as they are often very close to the line between the shoulder and the travel lanes. I wonder if this is a known issue, maybe something to do with towing regulations or contracts? Figured you might have some insight.”

AURORA, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO