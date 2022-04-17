ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agendas for the week of April 18

 1 day ago
Watertown City Council

Meets Monday at 4 p.m. for a work session to discuss the KAK's addition rezoning request and then for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Discuss rezoning request from Montgomery's from commercial to planned unit development at 1000 Ninth Avenue Southeast.
  • Consider second reading of the city's amended ordinance about taxicabs and transportation network companies.
  • Consider the first reading of a rezoning ordinance for KAK's fourth addition for the development of Lake Pelican apartments and other rezoning requests.
  • Consider Tax Increment Financing District for a development along Willow Creek Drive.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Hear monthly reports from the auditor, facilities manager and highway superintendent.
  • Consider bids for courthouse roof.
  • Consider memorandum of understanding for a Rides to Wellness grant.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/.

Codington County Planning and Zoning Commissions

Meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Complex, 1910 W. Kemp Ave.

  • Discuss vacation of right of way.
  • Discuss ordinances concerning the establishment and rezoning of property to Rauville Town District; property uses in the aquifer protection districts; amending standards and permitting process for extended home occupations and amendments to the administrative section.
  • Conditional use permit for Edmund Dorneman.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/zoning-office/.

Watertown Plan Commission and city Board of Adjustment

Meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

