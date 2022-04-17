ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Marine Warning and Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT. * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8. *...

AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
New York State
#Sandy Hook#New York Harbor#Long Island Sound#Mariners#National Weather Service#Montauk Point Ny#Gardiners Bays
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable. winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow until. midnight, then rain or snow likely after midnight....
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning until 6:15PM…

S Strong storms have moved east and the warning has expired. ___________________________________________________________________. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. __________________________________________________________________
NECN

Overnight Storm Poses Threat of Power Outages, Coastal Flooding

High pressure provides us with a beautiful day today with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and tonight as a strong coastal low rapidly forms south of New England. Rain will develop from south to north overnight along with increasing winds...
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
AccuWeather

Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
WDSU

A warm and windy Monday

While the cold front that moved through SELA this morning is bringing some drier and cooler air, it won't last long. We will get back into a southerly flow by Wednesday which will bring a small warm up with rising dew point temperatures that day and the rest of the week.
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT. THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to...
natureworldnews.com

NOAA - NWS Issues Fresh Warnings for Multi-Hazard Weather Conditions Across the United States Until Friday

US meteorologists have issued their latest short-term weather forecast. It includes fresh warnings for multi-hazard weather conditions such as severe weather, fire weather, and a major storm system that is currently causing a blizzard across the Contiguous United States (CONUS). Latest Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) -...
