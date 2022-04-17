ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Eating Disorders Warning Signs- What To Look For

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://collectivecounselingsolutions.com/eating-disorders-warning-signs-what-to-look-for/. There are several different types of eating disorders. The most commonly discussed are anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. At its essence, an eating disorder is a psychological disorder. Each functions differently, with all being characterized by abnormal eating habits. Someone suffering from an eating disorder could...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

What is avoidant personality disorder?

It’s natural to experience some nervousness, anxiety or even a little fear in certain social situations, such as a job interview or meeting new people. But when you have avoidant personality disorder, a type of mental disorder that impairs the way you interact with others, fear and anxiety are so intense they get in the way of functioning.
MENTAL HEALTH
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Anxiety and Alcohol Feed into Each Other

Alcohol can trigger or worsen anxiety. If you or someone you love is experiencing alcohol related anxiety, there are ways to cope. Society would have us believe that there’s no better way to unwind after a long day than by drinking a glass of wine, cold beer, or sipping your go-to liquor. But trying to relax with a drink or two may not give you the long-term anxiety relief you want.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Binge Eating Disorder#Weight Gain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UV Cavalier Daily

Eating disorders rise among college students during COVID-19 pandemic

Diet culture and the onset of COVID-19 made balanced and non-restrictive eating habits more difficult for college students. Diagnoses of eating disorders increased by approximately 15 percent overall in 2020 among people under age 30 compared to previous years, per a study from the British Journal of Psychiatry. Eating disorders...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Eating Disorders Affect Boys and Men Too

Boys and men are vulnerable to eating disorders – and less likely to get the treatment they need. While doing research for my book "Being You: The Body Image Book for Boys," I spoke with many boys and young men about their body image, physical activity and eating behaviors. These conversations were notably different than the conversations I’ve had with girls and women across my career.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety

Anxiety and fear are different emotional responses to a threat or perceived threat. Knowing how to recognize these emotions can help you cope. Fear and anxiety are emotions we all experience from time to time. Some people have occasional bouts of anxiety or fear. Others with anxiety disorders, phobias, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Symptoms of Heavy Drinking

Recently I had a chat with Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are increasing, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder: Can You Have Both?

The highs and lows of bipolar disorder can be more challenging to manage when symptoms of anxiety coexist. But they are manageable. Anxiety is a natural human emotion. Most people experience it in response to stressful situations or ongoing turmoil. When you live with bipolar disorder, you might feel anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy