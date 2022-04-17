ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some trees may be uprooted due wet soil conditions, resulting in power outages.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN CASS...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES At 1031 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gilmer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Diana around 1035 PM CDT. Ore City and Cedar Springs around 1045 PM CDT. Lone Star and Jenkins around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lassater and Avinger. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tyler County, WV
County
Wirt County, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Calhoun County, WV
City
Mason, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
County
Mason County, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
State
Ohio State
County
Taylor County, WV
County
Doddridge County, WV
County
Gilmer County, WV
County
Wood County, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
County
Roane County, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Braxton County, WV
County
Pleasants County, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gilmer, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central, north central and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN RITCHIE...NORTHWESTERN GILMER EASTERN WIRT AND NORTHWESTERN ROANE COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Elizabeth, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spencer, Grantsville, Reedy, Cherry, Smithville, Newberne, Lucille, Creston, Big Springs, Brohard, Macfarlan, Annamoriah, Burnt House and Munday. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Chipola River near Altha (CR 274) affecting Calhoun County. For the Chipola River...including Altha (CR 274)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chipola River near Altha (CR 274). * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Lamb Eddy Road near the boat ramp will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 04/15/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wirt
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Northwest Nicholas, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central West Virginia. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Northwest Nicholas; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Gilmer, western Braxton, east central Roane and northeastern Clay Counties through 915 PM EDT At 853 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wallback, or near Clay, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sutton, Gassaway, Big Otter, Cedar Creek State Park, Wallback, Harrison, Nebo, Shock, Frametown, Strange Creek, Wilsie, Servia, Rosedale, Exchange, Little Birch, Orma, Ivydale, Nicut, Stumptown and Cedarville. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 35 and 67. Route 19 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Braxton, Clay, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Braxton; Clay; Nicholas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NICHOLAS...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON AND CLAY COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Otter, or 13 miles northeast of Clay, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clay, Birch River, Harrison, Widen, Bentree, Strange Creek, Bickmore, Ivydale, Servia, Swiss and Indore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Harrison; Panola; Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...NORTHERN PANOLA AND NORTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES At 1227 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beckville, or near Carthage, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Elysian Fields and Deberry around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Darco and Midyett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Taylor A line of thunderstorms producing heavy snow for portions of northwestern Randolph, southern Taylor, east central Lewis, northern Upshur, Barbour and southeastern Harrison Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1027 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms producing very heavy snow along a line extending from Anmoore to 6 miles northwest of Buckhannon to near Stonewall Jackson. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Roads will quickly become covered with snow. Visibilities will rapidly drop to near white out conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Be prepared for low visibility and slippery roads. Slow down. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Belington, Stonewood, Anmoore, Junior, Flemington, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Montrose, Pheasant Run, Knottsville, Meadland, Tygart Lake State Park, Overhill and French Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 87 and 91, and between mile markers 114 and 125. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 81 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 07:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 656 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Panama City Beach to near Tyndall Air Force Base, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Ebro, Dirego Park, College Station, Gulf Resort Beach, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Holmes Valley, Bennett, Porter Lake, Brannonville, Millville and West Bay. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harrison; Marion; Panola The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana East central Marion County in northeastern Texas East central Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hosston to Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Springhill, Vivian, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher and Ida. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy