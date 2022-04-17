ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New park opens in Dundee

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xDYq_0fBglY2u00 City Council passes a resolution creating Tipsu Palach Park on Alder Street near hotel

It may not be much to look at now, but aspirations for Dundee's newest park are grand.

On Jan. 18 the Dundee City Council resolved to create Tipsu Palach Park at 1440 S.W. Alder St., across from the Dundee Hotel. The 39,600-square-foot site — five lots that are part of the Filbert Terrace subdivision — originally was purchased to hold a pump station for one of the city's wells. But then the city received grants from Early Bird Rotary Club and Oregon Tourism to the install pathways, benches and landscaping now gracing the site.

The park derives its name from the Chinuk Wawa language and means "plant gift," according to the council resolution. Chinuk Wawa is the regional trade language of the Indigenous people from the Pacific Northwest and is the spoken language of the Grand Ronde tribe.

"The city of Dundee prizes its relationship with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, a confederation of over 30 tribes and bands from across western Oregon that includes the Kalapuya from the Dundee area who signed the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855 and were removed to the Grand Ronde Indian Reservation in the 1850s," an excerpt from the council packet said.

The Dundee Parks Advisory Committee recommended naming the park to recognize the Kalapuya, the Indigenous people of the Willamette Valley who have lived in the region for thousands of years.

The agricultural history of the Dundee area began with Kalapuya management of the land through fire and continued with Euro-American establishment of fruit and nut orchards, and more recently exists through the operation of vineyards and wineries that make up the renowned Dundee Hill American Viticulture Area.

Tipsu Palach Park joins two other facilities in the town's inventory — Dundee Billick Park and Fortune Park — as well as the Harvey Creek Trail and the Viewmont Greenway Trail.

The city expects to soon construct a restroom facility in that park via a $15,000 grant from the Oregon State Parks Department.

The park will be the venue for a Memorial Day weekend event that will close off some of Alder Street and be held by the hotel. The council asked Dahl to develop rules to host events in the park. He developed some temporary standards for the Memorial Day event while the city develops permanent rules.

