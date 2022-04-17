Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, eastern Grady, western Lincoln, Oklahoma, Cleveland, southeastern Logan, south central Payne, southeastern Canadian, northwestern Pottawatomie and McClain Counties through NOON CDT At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arcadia to near Oklahoma City to 3 miles north of Lindsay. Movement was north northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Shawnee, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Chandler, Mustang, Choctaw, The Village, Noble, Tuttle, Harrah, Slaughterville, McLoud and Spencer. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 81 and 148. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 183. Interstate 44 between mile markers 89 and 172. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

