Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, eastern Grady, western Lincoln, Oklahoma, Cleveland, southeastern Logan, south central Payne, southeastern Canadian, northwestern Pottawatomie and McClain Counties through NOON CDT At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arcadia to near Oklahoma City to 3 miles north of Lindsay. Movement was north northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Shawnee, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Chandler, Mustang, Choctaw, The Village, Noble, Tuttle, Harrah, Slaughterville, McLoud and Spencer. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 81 and 148. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 183. Interstate 44 between mile markers 89 and 172. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central, western, north central and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central, western, north central and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Calhoun County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia East central Mason County in western West Virginia Northwestern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia Northwestern Gilmer County in north central West Virginia Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Northwestern Roane County in central West Virginia Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southeastern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 745 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenna, or 11 miles northeast of Winfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Elizabeth, Grantsville, Sandyville, Kenna, Mineralwells, Reedy, Statts Mills, Cherry, Smithville, Given, Kentuck, Liberty, Newberne, Lucille, Big Springs, Brohard, Macfarlan and Annamoriah. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 121 and 142, near mile marker 144, and between mile markers 154 and 165. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 14 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-22 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Jefferson; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low visibility and near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches.
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Effective: 2022-03-23 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and central, western, north central and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam; Roane; Wirt; Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Calhoun, east central Mason, northwestern Kanawha, northern Putnam, Wirt, northwestern Roane, Jackson and southwestern Wood Counties through 830 PM EDT At 738 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eleanor, or near Winfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Ripley, Spencer, Winfield, Elizabeth, Grantsville, Ravenswood, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Mineralwells, Kenna, Bancroft, Reedy, Statts Mills, Cherry, Given, Mount Zion, Kentuck and Liberty. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 119 and 172. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern Kentucky...southeastern Ohio...and central and western West Virginia. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Boyd, southeastern Gallia, southeastern Lawrence, southwestern Mason, Cabell, northwestern Putnam and northern Wayne Counties through 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Beech Fork State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Winfield, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Hurricane, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Eleanor, Ceredo, Buffalo, Ona, Burnaugh, Durbin, Centerville, Culloden, South Point and Burlington. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central West Virginia. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Southeastern Roane County in central West Virginia Western Clay County in north central West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 830 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkview, or 13 miles east of Charleston, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clay, Clendenin, Pinch, Elkview, Wallback, Amma, Glen, Left Hand, Bickmore, Tariff and Procious. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 7 and 36. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Kanawha; Raleigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Chesapeake, or 11 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Van, Powellton, Burnwell, Wharton, Coal Fork, Whitesville, Handley, Sylvester, Seth and Dawes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-26 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL MCDOWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MINGO...RALEIGH...SOUTHERN LOGAN...WYOMING SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 242 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Burnwell to near Bald Knob to near Man. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beckley, Pineville, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Oceana, Sophia, Man, Gilbert Creek, Piney View, Coal City, Prosperity, Mallory, Hanover, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Bradley, Shady Spring and R.d. Bailey Lake. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 34 and 57, and mile marker 60 and near mile marker 63. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 135. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 6.
Effective: 2022-03-23 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OHIO WASHINGTON IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WEST VIRGINIA CALHOUN CLAY GILMER JACKSON ROANE IN NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA DODDRIDGE HARRISON PLEASANTS RITCHIE TYLER WIRT WOOD IN SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA BOONE KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MINGO PUTNAM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALUM CREEK, BELMONT, BELPRE, BRIDGEPORT, CHAPMANVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSBURG, CLAY, ELIZABETH, GLENVILLE, GRANTSVILLE, HAMLIN, HARRISVILLE, HARTS, HURRICANE, LOGAN, MADISON, MAN, MARIETTA, MIDDLEBOURNE, PADEN CITY, PARKERSBURG, PENNSBORO, RAVENSWOOD, RIPLEY, SAINT ALBANS, SISTERSVILLE, SOUTH CHARLESTON, SPENCER, ST. MARYS, TEAYS VALLEY, VIENNA, WEST UNION, AND WILLIAMSON.
Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Jo Daviess; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 305 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will occur in rain or snow showers along with sudden reductions in visiblities and bring gusts over 45 MPH.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive most of the day Monday. 2-5 inches of snow is possible especially in the highest of elevations on grassy, unpaved areas. Click here for more info on that bulletin. A variety of winter weather bulletins...
Effective: 2022-03-22 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-23 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and southern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Mingo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MINGO...SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND WESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delbarton, or near Williamson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Williamson, Logan, Chapmanville, Delbarton, Chief Logan State, Holden, Mount Gay-Shamrock, Red Jacket, Chattaroy, Harts, Matewan, West Logan, Mitchell Heights, Mount Gay, Verdunville, Chauncey, Myrtle, Switzer, Blair and Dingess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-21 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-03-23 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Cleburne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Waldo, Edwardsville, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Mount Cheaha, Grant Town, Bynum and Blue Mountain.
Effective: 2022-04-17 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 135 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE MILLER UNION
Comments / 0