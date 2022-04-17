ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

FAITH: What does Jesus' silence tell us?

By Chris Cookston
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqA70_0fBglKvy00 Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God who took on sin to take away the sins of the whole world

"And he questioned Him at some length; but He answered him nothing." Luke 23:9

It is during Jesus' third trial that we read of His silence before His questioner. Herod, the half-Jewish corrupt ruler and son of Herod the Great, had wanted to see Jesus for "a long time" (v 8). To Herod, Jesus was an entertainer, like a magician. He was "hoping to see some sign performed by Him" (v 8). Although, we who know Jesus find Herod's attitude repugnant. Those who did not have ears to hear Jesus' Gospel responded with indifference and rudeness. To the soldiers who illegally arrested him at night, He was not the Son of God but a joke, one worthy of being mocked and beaten. (22:63-65)

Jesus speaks little throughout the arrest, beatings and the kangaroo courts where He was tried. (Luke 22:66-12) He assures the Sanhedrin that He is the Son by quoting Psalm 110:1, and answering "Yes, I am" when they inquired. (23:70) The Sanhedrin needed no more information to justify their murder of Jesus. To them, He was a blasphemer, that is, because He claimed to be God, and they did not believe that He was. They hated Him because He was honest about Himself and His kingdom. The paradox is sadly obvious.

Jesus' total silence before Herod is telling. He healed any modest beggar that asked, but He wouldn't so much as voice a word before the Proud Prince. There would be no turn of phrase or show to fulfill his desire. Additionally, Jesus was not guilty. He is God in the flesh and without the corruption of sin. He is impeccably pure, innocent, without spot or blemish. He is the Lamb of God who took on sin to take away the sins of the world. (John 1:29; 2 Cor 5:21) "He was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He did not open His mouth; like a lamb that is led to slaughter, and like a sheep that is silent before its shearers, so He did not open His mouth." (Isa 53:7)

In a First Century court, "when a criminal makes no reply to the accusations brought against him before a human tribunal, it is regarded as an admission of his guilt. Thus, we must also regard the silence of Jesus, who, having taken upon him, before God, the sins of his people by a mysterious imputation, deems himself worthy of death and the curse. By mutely listening to the accusations of his judges, without attempting to exculpate himself, he wishes outwardly to intimate the actual offering up of himself as a culprit in our stead. Thus, he is silent, not only as a lamb but also as the Lamb which takes away the sin of the world" (The Suffering Savior, by F.W. Krummacher).

His silence communicates that He voluntarily took the guilt of our sin upon Himself. The hymn writer, Philip Bliss, put it this way: "In my place condemned He stood; sealed my pardon with His blood. Hallelujah! What a Savior!"

"And while being reviled, He did not revile in return; while suffering, He uttered no threats but kept entrusting Himself to Him who judges righteously." (1 Peter 2:23)

"He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him." (2 Cor 5:21)

I pray that you will come to know and love Jesus. There is no one like Him!

Chris Cookston is the pastor at Prineville Community Church. He can be reached at 541-447-6315.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
City
Prineville, OR
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
Fox News

Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the "folly of war" leads people to commit "senseless acts of cruelty." Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

Hillsong founder writes grovelling apology letter to his 'Christ-like' wife and admits to a battle with booze after drunkenly entering a woman's hotel room - as he reveals the one question everyone is asking him

Brian Houston has issued a grovelling apology to his wife and opened up about his battle with booze as he resigns over 'indiscretions' towards women. The embattled Hillsong chief described his wife Bobbie as 'Christ-like' and told church members he was 'deeply sorry' in an email obtained by The Eternity on Wednesday.
RELIGION
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
Fox News

Seminary student dies in Jesus crucifixion reenactment

A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Silence#Jewish
Fox News

Mary, mother of Jesus, walked the path of all struggling mothers today

Shannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today and looked to for both consolation and inspiration.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Inspirational Lifestyles: Divine Disruption: Holding on to Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart – Strength in Your Struggles

Strength in Your Struggles Jonathan For four straight days my ten-year-old daughter wouldn’t eat. We did everything we could to persuade her, but nothing seemed to work, and we were getting more worried as time passed. “What is wrong?” we begged. “Why won’t you eat?” Finally, she responded in a low, sad voice. “I just […]
RELIGION
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
48
Followers
927
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy