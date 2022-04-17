FAITH: What does Jesus' silence tell us?

Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God who took on sin to take away the sins of the whole world

"And he questioned Him at some length; but He answered him nothing." Luke 23:9

It is during Jesus' third trial that we read of His silence before His questioner. Herod, the half-Jewish corrupt ruler and son of Herod the Great, had wanted to see Jesus for "a long time" (v 8). To Herod, Jesus was an entertainer, like a magician. He was "hoping to see some sign performed by Him" (v 8). Although, we who know Jesus find Herod's attitude repugnant. Those who did not have ears to hear Jesus' Gospel responded with indifference and rudeness. To the soldiers who illegally arrested him at night, He was not the Son of God but a joke, one worthy of being mocked and beaten. (22:63-65)

Jesus speaks little throughout the arrest, beatings and the kangaroo courts where He was tried. (Luke 22:66-12) He assures the Sanhedrin that He is the Son by quoting Psalm 110:1, and answering "Yes, I am" when they inquired. (23:70) The Sanhedrin needed no more information to justify their murder of Jesus. To them, He was a blasphemer, that is, because He claimed to be God, and they did not believe that He was. They hated Him because He was honest about Himself and His kingdom. The paradox is sadly obvious.

Jesus' total silence before Herod is telling. He healed any modest beggar that asked, but He wouldn't so much as voice a word before the Proud Prince. There would be no turn of phrase or show to fulfill his desire. Additionally, Jesus was not guilty. He is God in the flesh and without the corruption of sin. He is impeccably pure, innocent, without spot or blemish. He is the Lamb of God who took on sin to take away the sins of the world. (John 1:29; 2 Cor 5:21) "He was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He did not open His mouth; like a lamb that is led to slaughter, and like a sheep that is silent before its shearers, so He did not open His mouth." (Isa 53:7)

In a First Century court, "when a criminal makes no reply to the accusations brought against him before a human tribunal, it is regarded as an admission of his guilt. Thus, we must also regard the silence of Jesus, who, having taken upon him, before God, the sins of his people by a mysterious imputation, deems himself worthy of death and the curse. By mutely listening to the accusations of his judges, without attempting to exculpate himself, he wishes outwardly to intimate the actual offering up of himself as a culprit in our stead. Thus, he is silent, not only as a lamb but also as the Lamb which takes away the sin of the world" (The Suffering Savior, by F.W. Krummacher).

His silence communicates that He voluntarily took the guilt of our sin upon Himself. The hymn writer, Philip Bliss, put it this way: "In my place condemned He stood; sealed my pardon with His blood. Hallelujah! What a Savior!"

"And while being reviled, He did not revile in return; while suffering, He uttered no threats but kept entrusting Himself to Him who judges righteously." (1 Peter 2:23)

"He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him." (2 Cor 5:21)

I pray that you will come to know and love Jesus. There is no one like Him!

Chris Cookston is the pastor at Prineville Community Church. He can be reached at 541-447-6315.