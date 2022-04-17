FAITH: A meaningful Holy Week

As we enter into Holy Week together, please consider there truly is meaning all around you

But as he came closer to Jerusalem and saw the city ahead, he began to weep. â€“ Luke 19:41

In the account of the triumphal entry in Luke, directly afterwards, there is a scene where Jesus is moved to tears. He is taking in the view of the city and considering the task that lies before him as he enters Jerusalem, and he weeps for the ignorance of the people that is to be on display during Holy Week. There is much that could be said about this moment, but what I want us to consider is that Jesus allowed himself to be moved emotionally in that moment, even to the point of weeping.

When was the last time that happened for you? When did you last let yourself cry about something in your life? When was the last time you connected with any emotion? Laughed with your whole body, truly felt and experienced the joy associated with something? When did you last consider the meaning of what was happening and let it affect you then and there?

I think one of the harshest realities of living in a postmodern society is the distaste for meaning. Meaningful experiences are already subjective, but we also exist in a world in which finding meaning in something is often criticized or condemned. The origins of life, new scientific discoveries, sacrifice, resolution, marriage, gardens â€“ to ascribe meaning to these things and others is frowned upon by both extremes of society, and for different reasons.

The reality is that humans are uncomfortable in sharing one another's pain, or even their joy at times. Which is why sharing emotional experiences through text, video and pictures over social media is common now. While this gives everyone a high-definition view of our feelings, it holds most everyone at arm's length in their empathy and shared experience with us. So, we opt for cold nonchalance in real time and we save our celebration and lamentation for behind the phone screen. We especially avoid contemplation of our experiences and the world around us because this might risk us being moved into an emotional state that others might witness.

Jesus was moved to tears by considering the city before him, the people in it and the thought of all that was to unfold. He considered what was about to happen. He considered his role. He considered the broken relationship between God and His very good creatures. He considered.

And it made him sad. He felt it. He was moved by it.

I wonder, how many of us are afraid to contemplate because we're afraid of feeling and we're afraid of sharing and expressing those feelings? We are even maybe afraid of feeling emotions we think of as positive or that feel good to experience. I know I struggle within this tension. Recently, I have been struck by all the bright yellow daffodils that are blooming this spring, but it took me days to work up the courage to pause and contemplate what lessons or thoughts I might find in the experience of admiring them. There were plenty that I felt the Lord say to me when I finally stopped â€“ no need to worry so much daughter, see how I care for these flowers? See how carefree they live? New things are born out of cold winter months. I made this for your pleasure and delight. Look how a flower lifts its face to the sky, basks in the warm sunshine; will you not do the same? Feel my hands cupping your face, lifting your gaze to me? Look at me, look at me, look at me. Will you look me in the eyes? I so want to see your eyes.

As I sat on a slab of cement in my backyard, daffodils and these contemplations before me, I became overwhelmed. Overwhelmed with gratitude, with joy, with shyness. God wanted to look me in the eyes? To hold my face? And a flower reminded me of that? I immediately felt a sense of shame when I considered sharing this experience.

They'll think me foolish, childish, I thought to myself. And maybe you do. That's OK. Because when I remember Jesus with Jerusalem before him, tears in his eyes as he considers how the city will not recognize him as the creator and savior, weeping from his contemplation, I am comforted. This is part of what it is to be human â€“ and even the Christ experienced it â€“ to be able to say, I feel something, this means something. Do you feel it too? Does it mean something to you too?

As we enter into Holy Week together, would you please consider, maybe there truly is meaning all around you. Maybe you only need to stop and pause and contemplate for it to be revealed to you. And my friends, my dear friends, please I beg of you, if you are moved in some way by it all, feel it. Choose to feel it. For as we approach Jerusalem with Christ, as we approach the contemplation of his crucifixion, death and resurrection, we approach our own lives and stories. Here can be found love, joy, happiness, sorrow, anger and grief. What a holy experience would it be to turn to those right beside you and to hear it said, you feel it too? And here is the best part yet â€“ Christ himself turns to us and says, I feel it too.

Bella Bonanno is the area director of Crook County Young Life. She can be reached at 541-325-9862.