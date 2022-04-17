PHOTOS – Trigg County Track at the Coach J Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood softball gave the second-ranked team in the state their closest game all season, but the Gators fell just short on Saturday in nine innings, 2-1. Ballard, entering the game undefeated at 13-0, led 1-0 after four innings after scoring off of a Gators error. That’s before a late rally from Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO