After having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its return to the desert on Friday, led by headliner Harry Styles. Taking the stage at 11:35 p.m. on the dot, Styles kicked off the show with a performance of new single “As It Was” before launching into a set of his hits, new tracks off his upcoming Harry’s House album and a special guest appearance by Shania Twain.More from The Hollywood ReporterMegan Thee Stallion's Coachella "WAP" Performance Causes Headache for Chinese CensorsInside Coachella Day Two: Billie Eilish Makes Move to...

COACHELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO