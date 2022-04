Cowboys blast through the first inning, deflating the Mountaineers to take the series. Easter was not WVU’s day from the get-go. No. 5 Oklahoma State took the series against the Mountaineers on Sunday with a 13-3 victory in eight innings. The Cowboys hung five runs on West Virginia in the opening frame, including three home runs to build an insurmountable advantage for the hosts and their second-worst loss at Monongalia County Ballpark.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO