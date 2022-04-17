ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Top 10 areas of Britain most at risk of flooding due to climate crisis revealed

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rLR0_0fBghhBP00

Cardiff , Windsor and parts of London will be among the local authorities most at risk of flooding by 2050 when factoring in the climate crisis, according to new data shared exclusively with The Independent .

The new research by Bristol-based flood -mapping business, Fathom, is based on the first model to use climate crisis data to predict which areas will be the most at risk of flooding due to rivers or heavy rainfall (non-costal) in Great Britain by mid-century.

The 10 local authorities expected to be at risk are listed below. The percentages, measured against the previous assessment made in 2020, indicate the proportion of properties at risk of non-coastal flooding in any given year.

The model defines risk as having a greater than 1 per cent chance of non-costal flooding in any given year, a standard measure, according to Fathom.

  • Cardiff, Wales – 17.09% of properties at risk, up from 15.06% in 2020
  • Windsor and Maidenhead, England – 16.18%, up from 14.61%
  • Warrington, England – 14.36%, up from 13.28%
  • London borough of Barking and Dagenham, England – 12.31%, up from 11.56%
  • Neath Port Talbot, Wales – 12.20%, up from 7.88%
  • Scottish Borders, Scotland – 10.57%, up from 9.24%
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales – 9.31%, up from 7.95%
  • West Berkshire, England – 9.02%, up from 8.20%
  • London borough of Greenwich, England – 8.92%, up from 8.52%
  • Clackmannanshire, Scotland – 8.72%, up from 7.45%

The new research finds that while there are around 1.09 million properties across Great Britain currently at risk of flooding, by mid-century this will rise to 1.35 million, an increase of nearly 25 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBhiH_0fBghhBP00

However, this also means that around 75 per cent of the properties at risk by 2050 are already at risk today, according to Professor Paul Bates, Chair of Hydrology at the University of Bristol and co-founder of Fathom.

Nine out of 10 of the local authority areas are on the most recent list of the 10 areas with the highest risk of flooding, although there are some changes in their ranking. Only Clackmannanshire in Scotland was not on the 2020 list, while Denbighshire in Wales was.

That is not surprising, according to Prof Bates, because the climate emergency is more likely to exacerbate flooding in current flood-prone areas rather than putting entirely new places at risk.

“There is often this narrative in flooding that we’re going to have disastrous floods in the future,” Prof Bates told The Independent . “That implicitly suggests that we’ve got the problem under control now, which we really don’t.”

“Yes, climate change does increase flood risk in most parts of the country, but actually most of the risk is already here with us today,” he added. “If we dealt with the now better, we’d put ourselves in a much better place to deal with climate change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wynRU_0fBghhBP00

If you look at the places in Great Britain that are mostly at risk, South Wales and places along major rivers are most noticeable, but flood risk is everywhere and depends strongly on local geography, according to Prof Bates.

He added that the data suggests a notable jump in the risk in Neath Port Talbot, and this is because of the number of properties in the region currently just on the edge of flood risk zones that will be brought into the flood plain.

While flooding is expected to increase in most parts of Great Britain, there are some areas, such as Lincolnshire, where inland flooding will actually decrease, according to the data.

“We see this pattern because of the complex interplay between increasing rainfall and warmer temperatures,” said Prof Bates. “In some eastern counties warmer temperatures mean drier soils at some times of year, so even though rainfall increases it doesn’t necessarily lead to more flooding.”

In order to address future flood risk due to the climate crisis, Prof Bates said Britain needed to deal better with the risks the country faces today.

One way to achieve this, he said, would be by making properties that regularly flood more resilient so they are better able to cope. Tangible examples include installing tiled floors rather than carpet, moving electrical sockets up the walls above the flood line, floodproof doors and toilet bungs.

Investment in flood defences and warning systems would also help, as would no more developments on floodplains, he added.

The publication of the data comes as Flood Re, a joint initiative between the government and UK insurance industry to promote availability and affordability of flood insurance, launches a new scheme this month to ensure homes are more resilient against future flooding.

From 20 April, participating insurers will begin offering customers access to reimbursement costs of up to £10,000, over and above work to repair damage and loss caused by a flood. The funds will pay for the installation of flood resilience measures, such as raising electrical sockets, which will reduce the impact of future flooding.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

The day Britain was told to shut down: Two years on, how the country has recovered from the Covid pandemic despite 186,000 deaths on anniversary of PM's speech warning loved ones would die

Today officially marks two years since Boris Johnson announced the unprecedented first UK coronavirus lockdown in a historic speech that changed life as we knew it. As families huddled around their TVs with bated breath, the Prime Minister delivered the news just after 8.30pm: 'From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Millions face Easter travel chaos as record number of drivers hit Britain’s roads

Millions of Britons are facing an Easter weekend of travel chaos with a record number of cars on the road, major rail disruption and long queues at ferry ports and airports.The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend despite the soaring cost of fuel.It is the highest number since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014. The busiest day is set to be Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday. Supplies of petrol and diesel at filling stations in some areas of the country are running at around half their...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor

Years after a petition was launched asking for Jeremy Clarkson to take the role of Prime Minister, now a similar petition has been published asking for The Grand Tour presenter to be named the Mayor of London in May 2024. But despite it currently being very small, we would be doing you a disservice if […] The post Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Flood Insurance#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Fathom
Daily Mail

Just ANOTHER Manic Monday: People are warned to brace for Easter bank holiday travel chaos today with huge queues at airports and 14million cars on the road for the great return home

Holidaymakers are being warned to brace for another manic Monday of travel chaos with huge queues expected at airports and 14million cars on the road during the Easter bank holiday as the long weekend ends. Unlike the Easter getaway before the weekend which was staggered over several days, all the...
WORLD
The Independent

Millions of travellers face motorway jams, rail delays and airport queues over ‘busier than usual’ Easter

Travellers across the country can expect congested roads, long queues at airports and disruption to trains after warnings by motoring organisations that Easter weekend will be “busier than usual”.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to P&O Dover-Calais services still being suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.The firm temporarily suspended sailings last month after sacking 800 of its crew without notice. The firm had hoped to restart crossings ahead of the Easter weekend, but yesterday announced this would not be possible after the Maritime and Coastguard agency detained...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Norfolk metal detectorists' finds could be treasure

Metal detectorists found four items which potentially could be named as treasure within six weeks. Norfolk Coroner's Court heard a post-medieval hawking ring, an early-medieval silver ring, an early-medieval gilded brooch and a medieval pilgrim badge were found between 10 August and 17 September. A fifth item, an early-medieval silver...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.Images showed huge lines of cars stretching...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned...
U.K.
The Independent

Easter travel: All the cancelled trains and rail works happening this bank holiday weekend

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
TRAFFIC
BBC

South West police seize '£404k of drugs' in county lines raids

Police in the South West have arrested nearly 200 people and seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £404,000 in a county lines crackdown. Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire combined forces to carry out a series of raids since 7 March, officers said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Lincoln student flats build to go ahead despite university objections

The site of a former First World War aircraft factory in Lincoln is set to be converted into student accommodation despite objections from a university. City of Lincoln Council approved plans to build flats for up to 600 students, where the William Sinclair and Ruston buildings once stood on Firth Road.
TWITTER
The Guardian

WHO monitors rise in cases of hepatitis in children across UK

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring growing cases of hepatitis in children across the UK after six had to undergo liver transplants. The medical watchdog was told about 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Scotland on 5 April. Three days later, it was notified of a further 74 cases in the rest of the UK. More cases are likely to be reported in the coming days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Childhoods have got worse in Britain, survey reveals

Childhoods have got worse in the UK, with the majority of adults believing children’s futures have been blighted by the Covid pandemic, declining levels of mental health and financial hardship, a survey has found. More than half of parents and nearly two-thirds of grandparents believe life is more difficult...
KIDS
BBC

Hopes for Waterside rail line to reopen for passenger trains

Plans to reopen a disused branch rail line look set to go ahead. The Waterside line between Southampton and Fawley closed to regular passengers in 1966 but had been used for occasional freight trains. Network Rail has backed the idea of running a shuttle passenger service part way along the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy