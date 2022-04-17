ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lawmakers Fail To Pass Two Popular Bills

By Mable Cundiff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the most talked about bills from Kentucky’s legislative session this year died with the ending of the General Assembly Thursday night. Sports betting will now have to wait...

alleycat
1d ago

need to pass the Marijuana Bill that all. or you need to lose your job. the people want it here in KY . so pass it or we need to vote some new people in that will

