Adams County, OH

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTIES At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leroy, or near Jackson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson and Leroy. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke; Kemper; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Kemper County in east central Mississippi North central Clarke County in east central Mississippi Eastern Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zero, or 9 miles south of Meridian, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Zero and Increase around 350 PM CDT. Marion and Alamucha around 400 PM CDT. Toomsuba and Kewanee around 405 PM CDT. Lauderdale and Meridian Station around 410 PM CDT. Tamola around 420 PM CDT. Porterville around 425 PM CDT. Electric Mills around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include I 20 Welcome Center At Cuba. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Clinton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 424.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 425.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 424.9 feet. - Flood stage is 423.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Kaskaskia River Carlyle TW 423.5 424.9 Tue 9 pm 424.9 424.9 424.9 424.9 424.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Fayette County in central Ohio North central Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wilmington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Jeffersonville, New Jasper, Bowersville, Port William, Octa, Paintersville, Rosemoor, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Gladstone, Bell Center, Shady Grove, Interstate 71 at US Route 35 and Interstate 71 at US Route 68. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Miami, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Miami; Montgomery A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CHAMPAIGN, NORTHWESTERN CLARK, NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND EASTERN MIAMI COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM EDT At 554 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Tipp City, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Vandalia, Tipp City, New Carlisle, St. Paris, Brown, Riverside, Union, Christiansburg, Fletcher, Casstown, Ginghamsburg, Thackery, Phoneton, Haven View, Millerstown, Brandt and State Route 41 at State Route 235. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 32 and 38. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 59 and 72. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, State Highway 7 and 51 railroad underpass flooded. Fields and timber along the river flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 18.4 Wed 9 AM 5.1 4.3 4.3 *** Falling ***
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles northeast of Calvert, or 19 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Hancock, Logan, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Hancock; Logan; Monroe; Ohio; Russell; Simpson; Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near the freezing mark will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Kanawha, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Kanawha; Lewis; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Upshur Strong showers will impact portions of Calhoun, Kanawha, northwestern Upshur, eastern Roane, northwestern Webster, Nicholas, Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, northeastern Raleigh, Clay, Fayette and northeastern Boone Counties through 200 AM EDT At 1254 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of showers over Glen, or near Clay, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph and sleet. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Beckley, Weston, Summersville, Fayetteville, Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Mount Hope, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and East Bank. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 5 and 102. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 99. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 46 and 95. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 124 and 130. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Rockcastle, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While frost coverage will be limited, below freezing temperatures can still kill cold-sensitive vegetation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lehigh; Northampton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one half to an inch and a half of rain have already fallen across the watch area. Heavy rainfall rates of 1/4 to 1/2 inch per hour are possible through daybreak, which may result in additional rises of creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Warren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one half to an inch and a half of rain have already fallen across the watch area. Heavy rainfall rates of 1/4 to 1/2 inch per hour are possible through daybreak, which may result in additional rises of creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one half to an inch and a half of rain have already fallen across the watch area. Heavy rainfall rates of 1/4 to 1/2 inch per hour are possible through daybreak, which may result in additional rises of creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

