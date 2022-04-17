Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke; Kemper; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Kemper County in east central Mississippi North central Clarke County in east central Mississippi Eastern Lauderdale County in east central Mississippi * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zero, or 9 miles south of Meridian, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Zero and Increase around 350 PM CDT. Marion and Alamucha around 400 PM CDT. Toomsuba and Kewanee around 405 PM CDT. Lauderdale and Meridian Station around 410 PM CDT. Tamola around 420 PM CDT. Porterville around 425 PM CDT. Electric Mills around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include I 20 Welcome Center At Cuba. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CLARKE COUNTY, MS ・ 27 DAYS AGO