Frost Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches through tonight, with additional light snowfall accumulations possible Sunday. The highest accumulations will be on western facing slopes. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. There may be snow squalls with brief intense snowfall rates and low visibilities. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach or exceed 1 inch per hour and visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile or less in squalls. Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines could result in power outages.

GRANT COUNTY, WV ・ 24 DAYS AGO