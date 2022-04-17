Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Campbell, northwestern Pittsylvania, southeastern Bedford and southeastern Franklin Counties through 800 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall extending from Sago to Ajax to Leesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Huddleston Penhook Evington Leesville and Southern Smith Mountain Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

