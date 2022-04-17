Freeze Warning issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 451 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Dublin, Hilliard, Marysville, London, Jefferson, Plain City, West Jefferson, Choctaw Lake, Lake Darby, New California, Lafayette, Unionville Center, Interstate 70 at US Route 42, Amity, State Route 29 at State Route 38, Resaca, US Route 33 at US Route 42, Watkins, Interstate 70 at State Route 56 and Chuckery. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 72 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
