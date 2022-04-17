NBA awards poll: Marcus Smart to win Defensive Player of the Year?

This award was separated by the thinnest of margins, with Marcus Smart edging Mikal Bridges by three total points, according to the ballots collected by HoopsHype. If Smart wins the award, he’d be the first guard to win this category since Gary Payton in 1996.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Is Marcus Smart Defensive Player of the Year?

Marcus Smart tells Brian Scalabrine what it would mean to win the award.

Marcus Smart on former teammate Kyrie Irving: “He’s truly a magician with the ball. He has a lot of what you call last minute moves. You think you’ve guarded him, and he always finds a way to get out of whatever type of situation he’s in.” – 5:52 PM

Marcus Smart was asked if Ime Udoka has changed at all with the playoffs starting: “He’s still that hard-nosed guy, get-up-in-you guy, take-nothing-from-anybody guy. That’s the coach we’ve had all year. And that’s the coach we continue to have.” – 1:16 PM

Marcus Smart on being excited for the playoffs: “Man… moments like this is what you live for. If you can’t get up for these moments, you’re in the wrong profession.” – 1:09 PM

Marcus Smart on Al Horford: “Al been doing it like 15 years now and the experience that he brings to this team is huge for us. Al’s the cool, calm and collected guy that keeps us cool, calm when things are going on. Al doesn’t say much, but what he says is important.” – 12:53 PM

Marcus Smart said he understands why his friend Bruce Brown said the Nets want to go at Horford and Theis, because that’s the same mentality the Celtics have with Brooklyn’s defense.

“Like KD said, it ain’t going to be that easy.” – 12:52 PM

Marcus Smart on the biggest challenge of facing the Nets: “The way that they can score. They can score on any level. … we understand how great those guys are.”

Said the Celtics are up for the challenge. – 12:49 PM

