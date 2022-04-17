ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA awards poll: Marcus Smart to win Defensive Player of the Year?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hibKV_0fBgYGIB00

This award was separated by the thinnest of margins, with Marcus Smart edging Mikal Bridges by three total points, according to the ballots collected by HoopsHype. If Smart wins the award, he’d be the first guard to win this category since Gary Payton in 1996.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Is Marcus Smart Defensive Player of the Year?

Marcus Smart tells Brian Scalabrine what it would mean to win the award.

#BleedGreen | #DPOY pic.twitter.com/lEPOXvqRJm7:37 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Marcus Smart on former teammate Kyrie Irving: “He’s truly a magician with the ball. He has a lot of what you call last minute moves. You think you’ve guarded him, and he always finds a way to get out of whatever type of situation he’s in.” – 5:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart was asked if Ime Udoka has changed at all with the playoffs starting: “He’s still that hard-nosed guy, get-up-in-you guy, take-nothing-from-anybody guy. That’s the coach we’ve had all year. And that’s the coach we continue to have.” – 1:16 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart said nothing has changed with Ime Udoka as he prepares for his first playoffs as a head coach: “He’s still that hard-nosed, get-up-in-you, not-take-anything-from-anybody guy. That’s the coach we’ve had all year. And that’s the coach we’re going to continue to have.” – 1:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on being excited for the playoffs: “Man… moments like this is what you live for. If you can’t get up for these moments, you’re in the wrong profession.” – 1:09 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart says Playoff Ime has been the same person he’s been this whole year, his whole career: “That hard nose, get up in you, not take anything from anybody guy. That’s the coach we’ve had all year and that’s the coach we’re going to continue to have.” – 12:57 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Al Horford: “Al been doing it like 15 years now and the experience that he brings to this team is huge for us. Al’s the cool, calm and collected guy that keeps us cool, calm when things are going on. Al doesn’t say much, but what he says is important.” – 12:53 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart said he understands why his friend Bruce Brown said the Nets want to go at Horford and Theis, because that’s the same mentality the Celtics have with Brooklyn’s defense.

“Like KD said, it ain’t going to be that easy.” – 12:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart said he’s a good friend of Bruce Brown. Smart understands why Brown made the comments, but doesn’t seem to agree with them.

“Like KD said, it ain’t going to be that easy.” – 12:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on Bruce Brown’s comments about Celtics defense: “Like KD said, it ain’t going to be that easy.” – 12:51 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on the biggest challenge of facing the Nets: “The way that they can score. They can score on any level. … we understand how great those guys are.”

Said the Celtics are up for the challenge. – 12:49 PM

JD Shaw: The NBA will announce its award finalists for the 2021-22 season on Sunday at 6:00pm ET. This includes MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year. The announcement will be made on TNT. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 15, 2022

Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid on Tyrese Maxey: “If it was up to me, he’d be the Most Improved Player.” #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 14, 2022

Cade Cunningham: I think I should be Rookie of the Year because of all the things I’ve been able to do for my team this year. I feel like I helped my team in a lot of different ways that may not have always turned out to be wins. If you watch my game, and watch the way that I play, you could appreciate all the things that I do on the floor. What makes me the Rookie of the Year is me being able to do so many things at such a high level. -via Andscape / April 13, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Brian Scalabrine
Person
Al Horford
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Nba On Tnt#Bleedgreen
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka: Celtics gameplan against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving will lean on defensive adjustments

One of the key members of the Boston Celtics making their postseason debut this year will be head coach Ime Udoka. The long-time NBA veteran and assistant coach has propelled himself into the Coach of the Year conversations based on Boston’s incredible second half turnaround. Still there’s an extra level of intrigue about the 44-year-old as he enters a first round series against a Nets team that entered the year as a title favorite.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
NBC Sports

Did Durant get 'punked' by Celtics in Game 1? Perk shares strong take

Kevin Durant entered Sunday averaging 29.5 points over 151 playoff games. He's one of the greatest postseason performers in NBA history. But the Boston Celtics brought out a very different side of KD in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston limited Durant to 23...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Celtics Share Video Of Marcus Smart’s Reaction To Winning DPOY Award

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart received a meaningful surprise on Monday. The Celtics shared a video of Smart walking onto the practice court with all of his teammates and coaches along with other members of the organization and NBA Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton waiting for him. Also on the court, was a printed tweet about how guards not named Payton are excluded from the DPOY running.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder quotes: Biggest takeaways from GM Sam Presti's exit interview

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti met with the media on Monday to conduct his end-of-season exit interview. Presti, who speaks publicly only a few times during the year, talked about the current state of the franchise as the regular season came to a conclusion last Sunday. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuild as it tries to gather a top draft pick with its fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds in the 2022 draft lottery.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum’s Layup At Buzzer Lifts Celtics To Game 1 Victory Over Nets

BOSTON (CBS) — That was close. Much, much too close for the Boston Celtics. But after Boston blew a big second-half lead to the Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, Jayson Tatum stole the victory back for the Celtics. Tatum made a spinning layup at the buzzer to lift Boston to a stunning — and thrilling — 115-114 victory on Sunday. The Celtics defense shut down Kyrie Irving on the previous possession — which seemed impossible with the way Irving went off in the fourth quarter — to give the team a chance. Marcus Smart and Al Horford...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY

Tatum, Brown congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart's teammates have been campaigning for the Boston Celtics guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award all season. Their wish came true on Monday. Smart was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy