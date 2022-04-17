ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance: 'I know that I made the right decision for me'

 1 day ago
Irving’s response came after he was asked what his message would be to people who have followed his story — specifically those who acknowledge that he had every right to take the stance he took but say his choice put the team in a much less advantageous position, especially as the playoffs begin. The Nets come into their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Boston Celtics as the seventh seed following a regular season in which Irving’s vaccination status hung over the organization. “I can’t address everybody, but as we move forward in time I know that I made the right decision for me,” Irving said.

Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN

nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-ky…

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

“If we were together for the year, we wouldn’t be 7th, and so we wouldn’t be an underdog.”

But they weren’t, and so they are.

Series preview for @NYDNSports: The Celtics are the better team, but the Nets have KD and Kyrie. What matters more?

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

bostonglobe.com/2022/04/15/spo… via @BostonGlobe

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Kyrie Irving was bothered by some of what he heard about not being vaccinated early in the season. He arrives in the postseason with no second guessing.

“I can really say that I stood firm on what I believed in, what I wanted to do with my body,” he said.

apnews.com/article/brookl…

“It’s a great feeling when you know during uncomfortable times you can really lean in on different individuals despite their role in different sectors or different places in our organization or things that they stand for,” Irving said. “And some people stood by me in public, some people stood by me in private and I’m OK with both. Some people disagree with me in public, some people disagree with me in private. It doesn’t really bother me as much as it did in the beginning of the season, because everything was just so new.” -via ESPN / April 17, 2022

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers did say that he encouraged Matisse Thybulle to get fully vaccinated when considering Toronto in the playoffs. He said he doesn’t agree with his decision, but he supports him. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 12, 2022

The Sixers suggested and offered to get him fully vaccinated. They never forced it, just encouraged it. It was difficult for Thybulle to let teammates know he would be unavailable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 11, 2022

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
OKC Thunder quotes: Biggest takeaways from GM Sam Presti's exit interview

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti met with the media on Monday to conduct his end-of-season exit interview. Presti, who speaks publicly only a few times during the year, talked about the current state of the franchise as the regular season came to a conclusion last Sunday. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuild as it tries to gather a top draft pick with its fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds in the 2022 draft lottery.
NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics' Marcus Smart winning the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

When there has not been a guard named to the award in 26 years, one winning the NBA’s 2022 Kia Defensive Player of the Year award is kind of a big deal. So much so that the league went out of their way to have the last guard to win the DPOY award (Gary Payton Sr.) tell the award winner for the 2021-22 season (Boston Celtics veteran floor general Marcus Smart) he is to be so honored.
Watch Gary Payton Sr. inform Celtics' Marcus Smart that he is the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

In what was perhaps the most apropos revelation of an NBA end-of-season award in the history of the league’s Kia Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, Boston Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart was alerted to the fact that he had won the NBA’s DPOY award for the 2021-22 season from the last backcourt player to win the award, all the way back in 1996.
