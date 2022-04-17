Anthony Edwards has the fourth-best playoff scoring debut in NBA history

Jorge Sierra: Best playoff scoring debuts ever 1. Luka Doncic 42 points 2. John Williamson: 38 3. George Mikan 37 4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36

Source: Twitter @hoopshype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Anthony Edwards Makes A Spectacular Playoff Debut!

sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 4:13 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Best playoff scoring debuts ever

1. Luka Doncic 42 points

2. John Williamson: 38

3. George Mikan 37

4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36 – 2:25 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Anthony Edwards 36 points. Most in a Wolves playoff debut.

Jordan Poole 30 points. 2nd most in a Warriors playoff debut. – 11:11 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

“We the ones, Jack… Yea!”👀

-Anthony Edwards dropped 36 pts in his NBA Playoff Debut as the @Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 of the first round vs the Grizzlies in Memphis, 130-117, on @ESPNNBA! 🏀🔥🎤✨@Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/4YrnRi34jc – 9:53 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Just want to brag for my friend @David Thorpe a moment. Out of 10,000 factors, he said before the game, after much film review, that the T-Wolves would win a game against the Grizzlies because of Anthony Edwards’ crazy shotmaking ability. https://t.co/jaUYcQVvBV pic.twitter.com/EE3Mv65Ca9 – 9:00 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Most Points in Team’s playoff opener by player 21 or younger per @Stathead

Luka – 42 in 2020

Tyrese Maxey – 38 today

Anthony Edwards – 36 today

Derrick Rose – 36 in 2009

stathead.com/tiny/10jtj – 8:46 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards said he recalled a time Jaden McDaniels blocked him in practice before both got to the NBA:

“I went back and told my people, I’m like, ‘Breh, that’s the first time I ever got my layup blocked. … I looked back like, oh this what I got to start going against.” – 8:10 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Why does Anthony Edwards enjoy Memphis so much?

“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” – 7:50 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards:

“I love my shots. Whatever shot I take, whether it’s a stepback trey ball or a stepback mid-range. Or a floater or a layup. Whatever my shot is, I like it. Sometimes coach may not like it, but I love my shot.” – 7:36 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Anthony Edwards scores 36 in playoff debut, leads Timberwolves over Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/16/ant… – 7:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards said he likes playing Memphis because they matchup up so well against each other.

“1 through 15 … to the equipment guys.” – 7:24 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Dillon Brooks said his matchup was D’Angelo Russell but when he got in foul trouble and hadn’t gotten going, he switched to Anthony Edwards. – 7:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Youngest player with 35+ in a playoff game:

1. Derrick Rose

2. Tyler Herro

3. Anthony Edwards

Ant did this in his first career playoff game. pic.twitter.com/VpcB01tgEo – 7:00 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Anthony Edwards is the 4th 20-year-old to score 35+ in a playoff game, and the 3rd-youngest just ahead of Magic Johnson. ￼ The Timberwolves took Game 1 behind Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combining to score or assist on 82 of the Timberwolves 130 points (63%) against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ihjsC4XBGk – 6:51 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

To a lot of questions about Anthony Edwards postgame, Chris Finch’s answer was simple: “He’s in a groove right now.” – 6:49 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Anthony Edwards in his postseason debut today:

✅ 36 PTS

✅ 6 AST

✅ 12-23 FG

✅ 8-8 FT

Only two players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game before turning 21 years old: Magic Johnson (42) and Tyler Herro (37). pic.twitter.com/mpLHPrZIQS – 6:41 PM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

Anthony Edwards is an absolute boss. In total control in his playoff debut, and of when and where and how he attacked. Just breezed into 36 against one of the NBA’s most punishing defenses. – 6:36 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

nba players during the three-point era to go for 35+ pts and 5+ assists on 60+ ts% in their playoff debut (via @stathead):

—chris paul (2008)

—derrick rose (2009)

—luka doncic (2020)

—anthony edwards (2022)

pic.twitter.com/jKubPi055W – 6:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

One in the bag for the Wolves…

Wolves 130, Grizzlies 117

36 points for Anthony Edwards in a Luka-like playoffs debut for the 20 year-old.

Looking forward to chopping this all up with @Britt Robson for the postgame pod. – 6:32 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Anthony Edwards obviously has a ton of points, but he’s also been good defensively in this game, too. Has blown up a few Grizzlies actions today. – 6:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Ja Morant can levitate, Anthony Edwards is absolutely not scared of the moment and KAT is bouncing back from an awful game in a big way. What a fun Game 1 – 6:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What’s the opposite of a deer in the headlights? A deer seeing a car coming at it at 75MPH and then inexplicably charging at the car?

That’s Anthony Edwards right now. – 6:14 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Anthony Edwards just nailed another three and went back up the court yelling, “Yeaaaaa!”

Grizzlies don’t have an answer for him – 6:13 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …

Tracy McGrady – 25

Chris Bosh – 22

Jonas Valanciunas – 17

Vince Carter – 16

DeMar DeRozan – 14

OG Anunoby – 12 – 5:50 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Anthony Edwards is the first player in a decade or two flaunting the agility & the facility on drive-thrus to evade opponents’ attempt to take a charge. God bless him!! – 5:49 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

When Anthony Edwards has it going, you wonder what the hell ANYONE is gonna do with him if he really figures it all out. – 5:46 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Anthony Edwards with some frustration towards coach Chris Finch for calling that timeout.

He thought it broke up a fast-break chance. – 5:39 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Gonna be an interesting challenge to figure out how to defend Anthony Edwards. Obv Dillon Brooks gets the priority but we’ve seen plenty of Clarke on switches, some gimmick stuff too. Edwards is making some really tough shots, too, just a big time player. – 5:30 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Edwards is unbelievable. – 5:28 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Tom Crean won just 5 SEC games with a backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler. – 5:26 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks started the first half on D’Angelo Russell. Now he’s guarding Anthony Edwards, who had 19 points in the first half.

(Russell was 1-6 in the 1st half). – 5:17 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

anthony edwards and tee morant. i very much wish i was close enough to hear whatever is being said – 5:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Timberwolves 65 Grizzlies 62

Anthony Edwards has 19 points, Karl Anthony-Towns has 15 points. Ja Morant has 19 to lead the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks has 10. A good, clean first half battle so far. – 4:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The NBA playoffs is where budding stars become superstars. Anthony Edwards is a rising superstar and the world will see it now. pic.twitter.com/LMym0k2kXs – 4:31 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Anthony Edwards is built for this, clearly. – 4:28 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins called Dillon Brooks “one of the aces in the hole” they the team didn’t have in the regular season. He said Brooks will alternate between guarding D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards – 1:51 PM

Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the 2021-22 regular season. More impressively, the 23-year-old became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and total assists. The only other player was Tiny Archibald in the 1972-73 season. -via Sports Illustrated / April 11, 2022

Trae Young: “Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / April 11, 2022

Nikola Jokic made history on the night his Denver Nuggets clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He had 35 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals Thursday evening. “Dude is really great at basketball,” teammate Bones Hyland said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2022