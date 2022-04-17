Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Next ‘SNL’ Episode With Musical Guest Arcade Fire

Benedict Cumberbatch excels at playing eccentric geniuses, both real and fictitious. He can be a master of hesitating stammers and tics, but his performances never seem mannered; that is his brilliance. He can play a mastermind who is insidious, or sympathetic, or even goofy — and that is why he has such appeal. The actor makes the uptight misfits he plays downright charming — even when they are bastards. And there is something fans find oddly sexy about his brainy characters; his devotees are known as "Cumberb***hes."

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO