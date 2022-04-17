ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Next ‘SNL’ Episode With Musical Guest Arcade Fire

By Ilana Kaplan
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Saturday Night Live‘s spring break, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to host the show for the second time on May 7. His appearance is scheduled for the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters....

www.sfgate.com

Popculture

'SNL': Lizzo Had a Very Special Guest Introduce Her Second Musical Performance

Lizzo was both the host and the musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend, so she had to get creative with her introductions. Typically the SNL host introduces the musical guest before their two performances, but Lizzo put a spin on that process. The singer introduced herself for one song, and then had her mother introduce her the second time.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Saturday Night Live': Lizzo's Best Sketches, Ranked

Last night, music star Lizzo returned to Studio 8H with even more energy and more responsibility than fans thought possible. Performing on Saturday Night Live was nothing new for the “Good as Hell” singer, as she had already done so successfully back in 2019, when she served as the musical guest during Eddie Murphy’s triumphant episode. But this time, Lizzo was here to not only sing, but make her hosting debut, similar to how Billie Eilish did so brilliantly earlier in the season.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Salon

Celebrating Benedict Cumberbatch's best movie misfits

Benedict Cumberbatch excels at playing eccentric geniuses, both real and fictitious. He can be a master of hesitating stammers and tics, but his performances never seem mannered; that is his brilliance. He can play a mastermind who is insidious, or sympathetic, or even goofy — and that is why he has such appeal. The actor makes the uptight misfits he plays downright charming — even when they are bastards. And there is something fans find oddly sexy about his brainy characters; his devotees are known as "Cumberb***hes."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Lizzo
Primetimer

Samuel L. Jackson claims Kenan Thompson got him banned from SNL a decade ago after dropping a live F-bomb

"Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live," Jackson told Leslie Jones, who was guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jackson says the "ban" was the result of him dropping the F-word during a 2012 "What Up With That?" sketch. "He didn't cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television," Jackson said. "He was supposed to cut me off!" EW reports, however, that there is no official ban on Jackson, who hasn't been on the show since the F-word incident.
CELEBRITIES
