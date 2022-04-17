ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

All-New Chevy Seeker Compact Crossover Leaked In China

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last year, GM Authority spotted a mysterious Chevrolet compact crossover being tested on public roads in Michigan. Though it looked like a potential next-gen Chevy Equinox at the time, we caught it being tested again in March and found it to be a new model sitting below the Equinox in...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1,000-HP Chevy TrailBlazer SS Takes On Dodge Charger Hellcat: Video

GM introduced the Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS for the 2006 model year, stuffing oodles of power into an SUV body style to create one of the first true performance utility vehicles. These days, the concept of a performance SUV model is far more commonplace, but back when the Chevy TrailBlazer SS first hit the streets, it was a mighty impressive thing to see. Now, we’re watching as this fully built Chevy TrailBlazer SS lines up alongside a Dodge Charger Hellcat for some flat-out straight-line action in a battle of the dailies.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevrolet Trailblazer#Vehicles#Gm Authority#Chevy#Asian#Saic Gm#Chinese#Bow Tie
gmauthority.com

All-New Chevy S10 Max Pickup Launches In Mexico

Almost four months after the world debut of the all-new Chevy S10 Max in Mexico, General Motors has just officially launched Chevrolet‘s new midsize pickup in the Latin country. The automaker announced that it will start selling the 2023 Chevy S10 Max over the next month in the Mexican market, the first region in the world to get this new nameplate.
CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ram May Come After Ford and Chevy with 2 New Small Pickups

We've heard rumors and speculation for some time that Ram might be building a smaller pickup. After all, GM and Ford have both brought back midsize trucks in recent years, and Ford just debuted a new compact unibody truck with the Maverick. But Ram has thus far stood firm, with their smallest truck being the full-size Ram 1500. Reports from South America indicate that may be about to change.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Outsider.com

Chevy Halts Corvette Production Over Shortage of Parts

Supply chain issues have caught up with the Chevy Corvette. Production of the car has been suspended this week as a problem has arisen. See, there is a shortage of various parts and this is just causing things to slow down. You might have been looking to buy a Chevy Corvette. Well, that might sound good but the supply chain issue is going to keep production offline for a bit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy's Smallest Crossover Will Get A Big Upgrade This Year

Unless you are walking around a rental car lot, you aren't likely to find the 2022 Chevrolet Trax. In fact, the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer nearly doubled its outdated sibling's sales volume, selling 90,163 units in 2021 compared to 42,590 for the Trax. Admittedly, the Trax performed much better in 2019 and 2020 when it moved 116,817 and 106,299 units, respectively. Despite the Trailblazer performing well, Chevy says it makes sense to sell both subcompact SUV models. That's why the Trax will be replaced.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 Silverado HD LT Spotted Towing Sierra HD Denali

General Motors will introduce a full model refresh with the launch of the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, ushering in a long list of changes and updates for the heavy-duty pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a look at this refreshed 2024 Silverado HD prototype that was spotted towing none other than the current GMC Sierra HD Denali.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Ford F-150 or 2022 Chevy Silverado a Better Buy?

The 2022 Ford F-150 and 2022 Chevy Silverado are two of the best fulll-size trucks you can buy. They’re both large pickups with lloads of features and impressive specs. So which one is a better buy, the 2022 Ford F-150 or the 2022 Chevy Silverado? Let’s take a look at how much they each cost and what you’ll get for each.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Rosewood Metallic Color: First Look

The 2022 Cadillac XT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Latte Metallic, Galactic Gray Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Rosewood hue. Assigned RPO code GCK and touch-up paint code WA-627G, Rosewood Metallic is one of nine exterior colors offered on the...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1990 Lexus LS 400

While Honda was the first Japanese car company to have a North American showroom hit with a new luxury brand, the Legend lacked the imposing bulk to really threaten the flagship sedans of competitors based in Michigan and Europe (and, on top of that, it had Accord running gear and Rover DNA). Nissan and Toyota got into the luxury-sedan game here in the 1990 model year, when the Infiniti and Lexus brands had their debuts here with the Q45 and LS 400, respectively.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Resumes At Fort Wayne Plant

Production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 full-size pickups has resumed at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana following a two-week shutdown. Production at the Fort Wayne facility was offline between April 4th and April 15th due to supply constraints stemming from the semiconductor chip shortage, according to company spokesman Dan Flores. The majority of GM’s North American plants have been running on regular production schedules since November 1st, 2021 after semiconductor shortages interrupted production throughout much of last year, however there is still a slight shortage of automotive-grade chips affecting GM and other automakers.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy