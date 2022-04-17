ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Benedict Cumberbatch to Host Next ‘SNL’ Episode With Musical Guest Arcade Fire

By Ilana Kaplan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhAZc_0fBgRVtX00

Click here to read the full article.

Following Saturday Night Live ‘s spring break, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to host the show for the second time on May 7.

His appearance is scheduled for the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters. In the Sam Raimi-directed film, Cumberbatch will reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular character who is this time grappling with the complexities of the multiverse. Back in 2016, the actor initially made his debut on SNL when he was promoting the first Doctor Strange movie.

Cumberbatch’s forthcoming appearance on SNL was announced in the midst of this week’s episode which featured Lizzo pulling double duty as host and musical guest. Season 47 of SNL has featured a wide range of hosts including Kim Kardashian, John Mulaney, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Rudd and Billie Eilish, who appeared as both host and musical guest.

Arcade Fire is set to join Cumberbatch for their fifth stint as musical guest on SNL — and their first in four years. The band is slated to release their first LP in five years, WE , on May 6.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Cold Open Takes Aim at Elon Musk, Eric Adams and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live celebrated Easter with a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) and a handful of cast members who appeared to “share their hopes” for spring. “It’s really me the Easter Bunny,” Yang exclaimed in a furry costume. “Either that, or you’re at Coachella and the ‘shrooms are kicking in.” But the Easter Bunny wasn’t alone for long. Kate McKinnon appeared reprising her role as Dr. Anthony Fauci who explained that “like Jesus,” COVID numbers had “risen again.” “If you’re vaccinated, you’re going to be fine. And if you’re not vaccinated, I’m...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Taps Lizzo for April Double Duty Appearance, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal Returns After 15 Years

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo is returning to Saturday Night Live for her first appearance since her performance as the musical guest in 2019. This time around, the rapper and singer will serve as both host and musical guest on the April 16 show. Also making a hosting debut is comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who will lead the first episode of the month with Gunna debuting as his accompanying musical guest on April 2. The following week, Camila Cabello will perform with Jake Gyllenhaal returning to host the show for the first time in 15 years. 🌸April shows!!!🌸 pic.twitter.com/O00G7sMdE8 — Saturday...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
brides.com

Who Is Benedict Cumberbatch's Wife, Sophie Hunter?

Benedict Cumberbatch is arguably one of the world’s most famous—and most private—actors. As such, his wife, Sophie Hunter, has successfully managed to stay out of the spotlight, with the exception of the occasional red carpet appearance. The pair reportedly met back in 2009 while on the set...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Complex

‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Will Smith’s Oscars Slap in Skit Starring Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Redd

Will Smith’s Oscars slap was perfect fodder for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show’s skit on the incident starred Chris Redd as Will Smith and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler at the ceremony. The seat filler is at first ecstatic to meet his idol, and while they are chatting, someone can be heard imitating Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith in the background. Smith momentarily gets up from his seat and the slap happens out of the shot; and when he returns, the seat filler is no longer excited about his encounter with Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why Samuel L Jackson Blames Kenan Thompson For His Lack Of SNL Appearances

Ten years ago, Samuel L Jackson appeared on Saturday Night Live and dropped an f-bomb. He hasn’t been back on the show since, and in case you’re keeping score at home, the pop culture icon still blames Kenan Thompson. He blamed poor Kenan in the aftermath after the initial incident, and during an appearance on Ellen this past week, he made it clear he still blames the long-time sketch comedian.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Episodes#Lizzo#Rolling Stone Watch
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy