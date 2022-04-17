ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Hardy Details AEW Locker Room Reaction To Discovery – WarnerMedia Merger

By Marco Rovere
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about the recent news revolving around the Discovery – WarnerMedia merger that could have an impact on AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the merger recently, talking about the impact...

Becky Lynch Says She And Seth Rollins Don’t Discuss Their Over-The-Top Attires Ahead Of Time

WWE Superstars and married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have insane fashion sense. Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about the wild, over-the-top attires she and Seth Rollins wear on WWE programming, Lynch reveals it’s not really something they discuss.
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Would be His Choice for Upcoming WWE UK Stadium Show

– BT Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week to discuss WWE’s recently announced stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium. Drew McIntyre was asked during the interview who he’d want to face at the show if he had a choice between Roman Reigns, Tyson Fury, and Gunther.
Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
Person
Matt Hardy
Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
#Warnermedia#Television#Combat#Dynamite#Tbs#Nba
Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Cris Cyborg Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch 3.5 Years After Loss

It's been nearly four years since Cris Cyborg lost to Amanda Nunes ... but she STILL wants her revenge -- telling TMZ Sports she's still gunning for a rematch with The Lioness. Cyborg initially lost to the UFC legend in December 2018 -- and she's clearly not over it ......
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 51 last night

Last night (Sat., April 16, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 51. No one will point to last night’s card — lackluster on paper and a bit odd in execution — as an all-time great, but there were bright points. Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad was a quality main event in a red-hot division, and there were some other quality prospects like Pat Sabatini putting in work as well.
Looks Like WWE Is Getting Ready To Introduce A New Manager, And I’m Here For It

If, like me, you’re frustrated by the lack of managers in WWE right now, I may have some good news for you. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and the powers that be look like they’re ready to introduce the leader of a new faction, and it’ll be a familiar face to fans who watch NXT and/ or Impact: LA Knight.
Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
