ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman had issues with PitchCom

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE — It was a scene that would have looked familiar had it come a few blocks away, at the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium.

As the crowd got loud before a big play, the athlete who was about to throw the ball stuck his hand over his ear so he could hear the instructions coming though the audio transmitter.

Except it happened in the 11th inning Friday at Camden Yards, and the athlete was Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, not a visiting quarterback in the red zone. It’s a look that might become more familiar across baseball in 2022, with nearly half of the teams in MLB using PitchCom, the device that allows catchers to transmit pitch signals from their wristband (or in the Yankees’ case, kneepad) to an audio piece tucked inside the pitcher’s hat.

Such was the case with Chapman on Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Orioles. As he pitched with the bases loaded in a tie game, he stepped off the rubber multiple times and cupped his hand or glove around his ear so he could better hear the pitch instructions from catcher Jose Trevino.

“We just might have to turn up our volume a little bit,” Trevino, who also has an audio transmitter in his helmet, said before going 2-for-4 in Saturday’s 5-2 win. “You can probably turn it up to full, and you feel like it’s really loud so you don’t know if [the batter] can hear it or not. But they’ve done some test runs where even if you’re standing there and it’s quiet, [the batter] can’t hear it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K22wJ_0fBgNY7C00
Aroldis Chapman tries to hear his PitchCom device during the Yankees’ 11th inning loss to the Orioles.

Trevino, who can control the volume next to the buttons he presses for pitch type and location, also paid a quick visit to the mound just before the final pitch of the night to make sure Chapman was on the same page. Chapman walked Ramon Urias with that final pitch to force in the winning run.

But if the PitchCom is not audible or breaks down in other scenarios, the Yankees have said they are prepared to revert to traditional signs on the fly.

Gerrit Cole has also experienced some hiccups with PitchCom through his first two starts, including not being able to hear the pitch instructions because of the siren that blares over the Yankee Stadium speakers with two strikes.

The Yankees had a trial run with PitchCom in spring training, but the Grapefruit League atmosphere could not quite fully prepare them for using it in the regular season. And if the noise was an issue in an April extra-inning game at Camden Yards, it stands to reason that playoff games down the road could present an even bigger challenge.

“It’s one of those things that we’re kind of fine-tuning, pardon the pun,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just making sure the voice is clear and the right volume and how to wear it in your hat and all that, especially when noise starts to happen. I don’t think it’s going to be a big issue long-term, but there are things we’re trying to tweak as far as getting the most simple, the right verbiage and language for each individual pitch so there’s no confusion.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees have their next stud relief pitcher already on the roster

One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Baltimore Orioles

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Aroldis Chapman
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy