Dodgers ride 4-run inning to beat Hunter Greene, Reds

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Trea Turner had three hits, including a two-run home run in a four-run sixth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers spoiled the homecoming of Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene with a 5-2 victory Saturday.

Greene, who attended Notre Dame High School in nearby Sherman Oaks, threw 39 pitches at 100 mph or better in his second-career start. It was the most ever in the pitch-track era (2008) and six better than the previous record set by the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom in June of last season.

Greene, the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Reds in 2018, also threw 13 pitches of at least 101 mph, another pitch-track record.

The 22-year-old held the Dodgers scoreless until the sixth inning when he started to lose some zip on his fastball. Austin Barnes opened the bottom of the inning with a single and Turner blasted a fastball just shy of 99 mph into the seats in left field.

Turner extended his hitting streak to 27 games going back to last season, the third-longest in Los Angeles Dodgers history and three behind Andre Ethier’s 30-game run in 2011. Willie Davis had a 31-game streak in 1969.

The Dodgers added two more runs in the sixth inning, one charged to Greene (1-1), when Chris Taylor had a two-run single off right-hander Buck Farmer. The inning powered the Dodgers to their fifth consecutive victory.

The Dodgers added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Freddie Freeman, while the Reds ended the shutout bid in the ninth with an RBI groundout from Taylor Naquin and an RBI single by Tommy Pham.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias gave up just one hit over five scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts. Urias’ fastball was limited to the 92-mph range, but that was better than his rough 2022 debut last weekend at Colorado when he gave up six runs (three earned) with a fastball in the 91-mph range.

Urias kept the Reds without a hit until the fifth inning when Tyler Stephenson ripped a one-hopper that got past Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy for a single. Stephenson had the Reds’ second hit, a single, in the eighth inning.

Evan Phillips (1-0), who took over in the sixth and pitched a perfect inning, picked up the win, and right-hander Daniel Hudson got the final two outs for his first save.

The Reds’ losing streak reached five games.

--Field Level Media

