ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Virtual tour created in effort to protect Kaniakapupu

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a destination many have risked breaking the law to walk through. Now officials have made it available to legally take a tour of King Kamehameha III’s summer palace without ever leaving your home.

Kaniakapupu is closed to the public with the exception of Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners or permitted caretakers.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Nevertheless, visitors trespass on the site, ignoring signs that inform hikers of the closure.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said numerous travel blogs promote the site as a fun day hike. Photographers have documented themselves breaking the law and standing on the nearly 200-year-old ruins. Some have even posted photos inside the bedroom window of King Kamehameha III.

“In the past, we’ve tried to protect Kaniakapupu by not putting information about it online, thinking that anything we post will just make people more inclined to go there,” said Ryan Keala Ishima Peralta, a DLNR forest protection supervisor. “That hasn’t worked, as the misinformation is already online with directions and photos.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Favhn_0fBgEMaf00

With a mission to counter online misinformation, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife created a new virtual tour of the site. This will give the public a chance to learn about the site in a manner that is safe, legal and respectful.

“We now want to protect Kaniakapūpū by having our information front and center,” Peralta explained. “We’d like people to learn about this site and the first thing we want them to learn online is why it is closed, and why it deserves protection and respect.”

Combined with audio collected at the site, the tour also utilizes a series of navigable 360-degree images. It features historical photos and local experts provide an oral history of the site.

The website with the tour provides a shareable social media badge that proclaims “I helped protect Kaniakapupu by going virtual.”

People can be fined up to $10,000 for damage to the site.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Hiking trail do’s and don’ts

State Department of Land & Natural Resources Oahu Trails & Access Specialist Aaron Lowe joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss: lifesaving tips for hikers what’s illegal to do on trails common problems like leaving dog poop bags at trailheads, letting your dog go off leash, noise, and disorderly conduct and camping, hunting and fishing […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tour#Travel Blogs#Android#Native Hawaiian#Dlnr Division Of Forestry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KHON2

3 in 4 Hawaii residents cannot identify local landmarks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study revealed that three in four Hawaii residents cannot correctly identify local landmarks in a state-wide test. I’m-a-puzzle. com, a jigsaw puzzle website, tested thousands of respondents asking them their knowledge of not-so-well-known local landmarks in their home states. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy