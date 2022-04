When she learned she was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), Morghan Hungerford couldn’t help but reflect on her own education. A product of CCPS — she went to Walter J. Mitchell Elementary, Piccowaxen Middle and Maurice J. McDonough High schools — Hungerford had a “full circle moment.”

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 27 DAYS AGO