Poughkeepsie, NY

Legacy of John Flowers continues with successful Easter egg hunt (VIDEO)

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-three years ago John Flowers held an Easter egg hunt in Poughkeepsie. Flowers passed away in 2015 but his legacy shined through for the annual Easter egg hunt at Waryas Park on Saturday. With the assistance of corporate sponsors, community groups, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office,...

midhudsonnews.com

